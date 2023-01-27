The Gilmour football team is in search of a new head coach after Tommy Zagorski was announced as the head coach at Otterbein University on Jan. 31. Zagorski, 38, led the Lancers to a 9-2 season in his lone year as the Lancers’ head coach, going 9-1 in the regular season and then losing, 49-48, to Geneva in a Division III, Region 9 playoff opener.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO