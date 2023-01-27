ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Was Sent To AA Meetings In High School As Punishment For Drinking Beer

By Debbie
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMFfc_0kTNTcVs00

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross shared that he got busted for drinking beer at a party when he was in high school. As part of his punishment, he was required to attend some Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Seriously?! Who didn’t have a beer or two in high school? And a couple of drinks at one party does not define someone as an alcoholic.

People reported that Zach made the confession while talking to Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on an episode of their podcast, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast .

Zach swore that he was “actually a pretty easy kid to raise” and he would “mostly rat” himself out to his parents if he ever broke the rules. The Anaheim Hills native did get caught drinking at a party his senior year. Part of his punishment was to attend a handful of AA meetings.

“I was at a party, and one of the kids decided to take a picture of our beer pyramid and send it to our math teacher,” the Season 27 star admitted. “Obviously, a great idea.” Or not.

At the time, Zach was preparing to graduate from his Catholic high school. He had already accepted a football scholarship and was looking forward to playing Division I football at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

“I was like, ‘Dude, why the hell did you send it to the teacher?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t worry, he’s one of the cool ones,'” Zach reminisced. “That next day, I was brought into the president and the principal’s office for a conversation.”

RELATED: Some Bachelor Nation Favorites Will Be Helping Zach Shallcross On His Journey To Find His “Forever Person”

“The punishment ended up being, since I had a few beers at a party, I had to go to a few AA meetings,” he explained. “I had to meet with a priest weekly and I had my own supervisor following me around school to make sure I wouldn’t leave campus to go, I guess, get a drink. And I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m like, 17, take a break,'” Zach added.

“It was ridiculous. So I went to AA a few times as a kid,” he said.

That is ridiculous. I guess they were attempting some “scared straight” tactic, but that’s kind of stupid. As the adult child of recovered alcoholics myself, I went to about a million AA meetings as a kid with my parents. I was always fascinated by the stories people told of their drinking days, and at times wrongly romanticized alcoholism. Sober alcoholics were some of the best people I ever met. And many of them were my parents’ closest friends. Sending a dumb high school kid to an AA meeting as a punishment just shows that the school’s administration had no concept of what alcoholism really is. They were also disrespectful to the other attendees’ privacy.

Zach s journey as the new Bachelor follows his brief relationship with Rachel Recchia on Season 19 of the Bachelorette . He went all the way to the Fantasy Suite with the baby-voiced flight instructor. But the next morning told host Jesse Palmer that he felt Rachel was “very inauthentic” behind closed doors and that they had “communication” issues.

Even though he’s previously said that his season will be “drama-free ,” the Austin resident promised lots of emotion. Would it even be the Bachelor without the tears?

“It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” the tech executive divulged. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.” Well, of course there is. Putting 30 women in a room to fight over one handsome guy guarantees drama.

That drama began during the women’s arrivals on the premiere. Bachelor Nation fans are familiar with the concept of the “cute arrival.” Each contestant tries to stand out from the crowd and be memorable in their first meeting with the Bachelor/Bachelorette . But when Vermont account executive Gabi Elnicki offered Zach a taste of maple syrup from her home state, he seemed uncomfortable. Who drinks syrup — unless you’re a port fan? But after taking the tiniest sip, the only descriptor Zach could come up with was “mapley.”

Another contestant, Madison Johnson from Fargo, ND, wasn’t satisfied with her one on one with Zach . She wanted a kiss and kept pulling him aside. She even interrupted conversations with other women, hoping for some affection. After multiple attempts to get Zach’s attention, and hopefully a kiss, Madison cornered the Bachelor for one more try. Even after he grudingly gave her a little smooch, Madison wasn’t satisfied. She sobbed that it was “just a peck.” The business owner grew more and more desperate for attention. This was most likely proportionate to the amount of alcohol consumed. She finally dissolved into tears and asked, “Why doesn’t he like me?” Zach eventually decided to put her out of her drunken misery and finally sent her packing.

It was the merciful thing to do. Why put the poor girl through a rose ceremony when he wasn’t going to choose her? Madison declared herself “heartbroken” and sobbed all the way down the driveway to the production trailer. He’s just not your guy, sweetheart.

The Bachelorette alum agreed with me. He told the cameras, “She’s not my person. I’m not doing any favors by keeping her around.”

TELL US – HOW ARE YOU LIKING ZACH AS THE BACHELOR SO FAR? DID YOU AGREE WITH HIS DECISION TO SEND MADISON HOME BEFORE THE ROSE CEREMONY? DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE CONTESTANT YET?

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]

The post Bachelor Zach Shallcross Was Sent To AA Meetings In High School As Punishment For Drinking Beer appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Promises A “Drama-Free” Season

What?! Newly minted Bachelor Zach Shallcross says his season will be drama-free?! How can we legally call it The Bachelor without the catfights and the tears? Isn’t that why we watch? “I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bulls—t and not […] The post New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Promises A “Drama-Free” Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
OK! Magazine

Details On Julie Chrisley's Drab Prison Wardrobe: Banned Colors, Labeling Rules & More

Julie Chrisley's style is going from fab to drab. The current inmate at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kent. — who began her seven-year sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud on Tuesday, January, 17 — is being forced to wear a khaki shirt and matching pants for the majority of the day, unless she wants to spend her commissary money on new threads.Per the prison's handbook, which was obtained by Radar, she's able to buy a sweatshirt, thermals or sweatpants in "pastel green, gray, and/or white," and it's noted that no clothing is available in shades of "blue, black,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Loses His $hit, Refuses to Admit Robyn is His Favorite Sister Wife

Kody Brown will try to set his marital record straight on Sunday night. Sister Wives will wrap up its one-on-one special this evening, with host Sukanya Krishnan at last bringing up the female elephant in the polygamous room. Robyn Brown. Is she truly Kody’s favorite spouse, as fans have theorized...
OK! Magazine

ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
OK! Magazine

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Breaks Silence After News Her Ex-Husband Don Lewis Was Found Alive In Costa Rica Goes Viral

Carole Baskin opened up on ex-husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance after news that he'd been found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s went viral. Baskin alleged in a recent statement that she was "not aware" of Lewis being discovered by the agency "until TK2 [Tiger King 2] aired" in late 2021. Lewis was reported missing in 1997. His abandoned truck was found near a private airfield not far from Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary in Florida. CAROLE BASKIN SLAPS NETFLIX WITH A LAWSUIT, DEMANDS STREAMING GIANT YANK ANY FOOTAGE OF HER FROM UPCOMING 'TIGER KING' SEQUELAt the...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Reality Tea

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Admits Giving First Impression Rose To Greer Blitzer Due To Her “Calming Effect” On Him

The new season of The Bachelor premiered on January 23. 2023. We’ve already survived the frequently embarrassing attempts by the contestants to make a memorable impression stepping out of the limo (aka the “cute arrival”,) a dash of cattiness among the women and the needy, crying girl who didn’t even make it to the Rose Ceremony. […] The post Bachelor Zach Shallcross Admits Giving First Impression Rose To Greer Blitzer Due To Her “Calming Effect” On Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy