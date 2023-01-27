ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Days of bitter cold result in frozen rivers across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Western Montana has experienced a couple days of brutal couple temperatures. Monday morning lows dropped between 5 to nearly 40 degrees below zero. Some locations in southwest Montana never warmed above zero degrees both Sunday and Monday. Not only does this level of cold impact people...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Avalanche danger rises as snow continues to fall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center report hazardous conditions in western Montana. With the recent heavy snowfall, human-triggered avalanches are likely. The latest ratings put danger at considerable all across southwest Montana, especially after mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky got up to 4...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Additional snow expected through Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the Flathead/Mission valleys. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally 4 inches snow accumulation on south and east shores of Flathead Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region. Snow. Additional snow...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Light snow to create slick roads, valley inversion midweek

Light snow has developed across western Montana this morning. New snow amounts of up to an inch will be possible in many valley locations. Evaro Hill, Seeley Lake, Columbia Falls, and West Glacier could see as much as 3 inches of snow. This light snow will fall on snow-packed and icy roads. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the 10s and 20s.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

I-15 reopens at Monida Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-15 has reopened from Monida pass to mile marker 120. The road was closed for much of the weekend due to hazardous conditions.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mountain Lion hunting closes in LMU 391, 210

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunting for all mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit 391 one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has also closed mountain lion hunting in LMU 210 one-half hour after sunset this Wednesday. These closures are for all hunters except...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend

While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
MISSOULA, MT
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
IDAHO STATE

