NBCMontana
Days of bitter cold result in frozen rivers across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Western Montana has experienced a couple days of brutal couple temperatures. Monday morning lows dropped between 5 to nearly 40 degrees below zero. Some locations in southwest Montana never warmed above zero degrees both Sunday and Monday. Not only does this level of cold impact people...
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger rises as snow continues to fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center report hazardous conditions in western Montana. With the recent heavy snowfall, human-triggered avalanches are likely. The latest ratings put danger at considerable all across southwest Montana, especially after mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky got up to 4...
NBCMontana
Additional snow expected through Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the Flathead/Mission valleys. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally 4 inches snow accumulation on south and east shores of Flathead Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region. Snow. Additional snow...
NBCMontana
Light snow to create slick roads, valley inversion midweek
Light snow has developed across western Montana this morning. New snow amounts of up to an inch will be possible in many valley locations. Evaro Hill, Seeley Lake, Columbia Falls, and West Glacier could see as much as 3 inches of snow. This light snow will fall on snow-packed and icy roads. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the 10s and 20s.
NBCMontana
Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
NBCMontana
I-15 reopens at Monida Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-15 has reopened from Monida pass to mile marker 120. The road was closed for much of the weekend due to hazardous conditions.
NBCMontana
Mountain Lion hunting closes in LMU 391, 210
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunting for all mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit 391 one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has also closed mountain lion hunting in LMU 210 one-half hour after sunset this Wednesday. These closures are for all hunters except...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Montana: Legit, Some Of The Coldest Places In America Today
We all knew the arctic blast was coming, with wind chill factors of -35 possible. And reality they became. Early Monday morning, Montana was packed full of wickedly cold air temps with significant wind gusts in many locations. The wind chill factors have been brutal for the last 24 hours....
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
NBCMontana
Utah Avalanche Center reports 24 human-triggered avalanches in 24 hours over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center reported over 20 human-triggered avalanches as snow hit the state. They said overall, six people ended up caught in the avalanches. With fresh snow in Utah's mountains, skiers and snowboarders continued to enjoy terrain in the backcountry. Jaxon and Bryan...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend
While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
Idaho8.com
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
