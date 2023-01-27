Read full article on original website
Charges filed when driver flees crash
An early Monday morning accident in Cass County has resulted in numerous charges being filed against a 28-year old Moorhead (MN) man. The North Dakota Patrol says Alan Walker was heading south on Cass County 81 around 1:00 a.m. Authorities say Walker crossed the center line while attempting to make a turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 37-year old Fargo woman. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Essentia Hospital and later discharged.
Man jailed after DUI head-on crash, two attempts to flee
FARGO (KFGO) – A Moorhead man is in the Cass County jail after causing a head-on crash north of Hickson/Oxbow early Monday, then fleeing the scene. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Alan Walker was southbound on Cass County Road 81 when his SUV crossed the center line and hit another SUV driven by 37-year-old Marisa Merkel of Fargo just after 1:00 a.m., causing both vehicles to go into the ditch.
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
