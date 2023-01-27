Read full article on original website
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
northwestmoinfo.com
Faucett Man Picked Up on Two Outstanding Warrants Monday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A man from Faucett was arrested Monday on two outstanding warrants in Buchanan County. Shortly after 10:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 42-year-old Gabriel J. Smith on an outstanding Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for speeding and an outstanding Platte County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for no insurance.
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
KAKE TV
Kansas man dies in fiery crash after running stop sign, patrol says
SPRING HILL, Kan. (KAKE) - A 46-year-old Kansas man was killed early Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. at U169 and 216th St. just outside of Spring Hill. Jeffery Owens was driving east on 216th St. and ran the stop sign at U.S. 169. Owens' pickup was hit by a semi heading south, causing his truck to leave the road and "burst into flames."
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
WIBW
Mayetta woman arrested on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta woman was arrested Friday morning in Jackson County for several charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, a deputy stopped a red Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and Highway 75.
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
abc17news.com
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.’s...
WIBW
Two arrests made in connection to narcotics
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Virginia Ave. While conducting the search warrant officers located methamphetamine. marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms. As a result Jason smith, 47, was arrested on multiple charges including distribution...
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
republic-online.com
She killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn didn't know what was in store for her when she moved into Hal Sasko's house in Lawrence. This image was taken on the day she moved in. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector) More from this section.
KAKE TV
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
