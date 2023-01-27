Read full article on original website
WUHF
OFC Creations presents: Avenue Q
OFC Creations Theatre Center in Brighton will be putting on performances of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical "Avenue Q" this month. The show tells the story of a recent college graduate named Princeton who moves to New York City to find a job, an apartment, and a purpose in life. Along the way he meets several friends as they struggle to make it in the city that never sleeps.
websterontheweb.com
Fall in love with Webster, starting Wednesday!
The Village of Webster’s second annual Fall in Love With Webster month-long community celebration begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring four weeks of merchant discounts and special events, all embracing the theme of love. Almost three dozen business owners are participating, offering discounts or hosting special events all month, with...
WUHF
Golisano Institute of Business prepping for Fall 2023
Paychex founder Tom Golisano will be fully funding a new business school in the Rochester area at an affordable price. The Golisano Institute of Business and Entrepreneurship will offer a two-year certification program via in person instruction that will offer business-related curriculum. At just $8,900 per year, the school offers...
Bernunzio Uptown Music, an East End staple, to open again
Bernunzio Uptown Music is reopening its storefront after nearly three years. Bernunzio Uptown Music, a staple of the East End and a popular spot for jam sessions, will open its East Avenue storefront to walk-in customers again after shutting its doors nearly three years ago in response to the pandemic. John Bernunzio, the owner of the musical instrument shop, wrote on the business’s website and Facebook...
WUHF
Lou Gramm inducted into Metal Hall of Fame
Lou Gramm has been inducted into another music hall of fame. The Rochester native and former singer of Foreigner was inducted last week into the "Metal Hall of Fame" at a ceremony in Agoura Hills, California. The Metal Hall Of Fame describes itself as a "Non-Profit Organization Dedicated To Enshrining...
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes $1.4M Remodel in New York
Tops Friendly Markets is continuing forward with its series of store refreshes, this time unveiling a renovated location in the Upstate New York village of Avon. The grocer will hold a grand reopening on Jan. 31 to mark its 29th store remodel, and promises a new and contemporary experience with a renewed focus on fresh departments.
Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Tuesday
Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza's tenants to open early this year.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton’s Madison Bevilacqua in Switzerland for ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a 15-year-old from Hilton, is in Switzerland for the 50th annual Prix de Lausanne ballet competition, which runs January 29 through February 5. Out of 429 applicants from 39 different countries who submitted audition videos, the jury selected 76 dancers. Madison is one of 39 girls chosen to compete, only seven of which are from the United States.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Will Rochester’s emergency animal hospital return to 24-hour service?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been almost one year since Rochester’s only 24-hour emergency animal hospital reduced its hours. Will it return to 24-hour service?. As a dog mom herself, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam had to take her pup to the emergency vet late at night more than once. Thankfully, he turned out to be totally fine both times.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Winter Getaway: Ski Retreat, Comfort Food, & Local Brews in Livingston County
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Who’s ready for a winter adventure? From hiking and skiing to indulging in comfort food, now is the perfect time to rally up your closest friends and plan a little weekend getaway. Luckily, for you, we know just the place offering all this and more. And the best part is, it is only about an hour drive from the city of Buffalo!
timesnewspapers.com
Webster Getting Bagel Shop
A highly-anticipated bagel shop has tentatively set an opening date for early February in Webster Groves. Bagel Union, at 8705 Big Bend Blvd. in the former location of Porter Paints, held a soft opening on Sunday, Jan. 22, to much aplomb. Hungry customers reported waiting up to 90 minutes in the cold for a first look — and taste — of the New York-style bagels with cream cheese and other fresh toppings.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds.
Rochester mayor, activists respond to Tyre Nichols arrest video
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Free the People Roc released statements Friday night in response to the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died three days after the January 7 traffic stop. Body camera footage and surveillance footage released Friday shows his […]
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
Fire crews responding to call on Sawyer Street
Fire crews are currently tending to a call for a fire at a house on Sawyer Street.
rochesterfirst.com
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15, the Gates Police Department announced during a press conference. 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run …. 19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester residents protest following release of Tyre Nichols footage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protests continue across to country Sunday, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols. This comes after video was released last week of five Memphis Police officers brutally beating him at a traffic stop. He died three days later. A local protest was organized Sunday by the Justice...
