Rochester, NY

WUHF

OFC Creations presents: Avenue Q

OFC Creations Theatre Center in Brighton will be putting on performances of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical "Avenue Q" this month. The show tells the story of a recent college graduate named Princeton who moves to New York City to find a job, an apartment, and a purpose in life. Along the way he meets several friends as they struggle to make it in the city that never sleeps.
BRIGHTON, NY
websterontheweb.com

Fall in love with Webster, starting Wednesday!

The Village of Webster’s second annual Fall in Love With Webster month-long community celebration begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring four weeks of merchant discounts and special events, all embracing the theme of love. Almost three dozen business owners are participating, offering discounts or hosting special events all month, with...
WEBSTER, NY
WUHF

Golisano Institute of Business prepping for Fall 2023

Paychex founder Tom Golisano will be fully funding a new business school in the Rochester area at an affordable price. The Golisano Institute of Business and Entrepreneurship will offer a two-year certification program via in person instruction that will offer business-related curriculum. At just $8,900 per year, the school offers...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Bernunzio Uptown Music, an East End staple, to open again

Bernunzio Uptown Music is reopening its storefront after nearly three years. Bernunzio Uptown Music, a staple of the East End and a popular spot for jam sessions, will open its East Avenue storefront to walk-in customers again after shutting its doors nearly three years ago in response to the pandemic. John Bernunzio, the owner of the musical instrument shop, wrote on the business’s website and Facebook...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Lou Gramm inducted into Metal Hall of Fame

Lou Gramm has been inducted into another music hall of fame. The Rochester native and former singer of Foreigner was inducted last week into the "Metal Hall of Fame" at a ceremony in Agoura Hills, California. The Metal Hall Of Fame describes itself as a "Non-Profit Organization Dedicated To Enshrining...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Tops Completes $1.4M Remodel in New York

Tops Friendly Markets is continuing forward with its series of store refreshes, this time unveiling a renovated location in the Upstate New York village of Avon. The grocer will hold a grand reopening on Jan. 31 to mark its 29th store remodel, and promises a new and contemporary experience with a renewed focus on fresh departments.
AVON, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton’s Madison Bevilacqua in Switzerland for ballet competition

Madison Bevilacqua, a 15-year-old from Hilton, is in Switzerland for the 50th annual Prix de Lausanne ballet competition, which runs January 29 through February 5. Out of 429 applicants from 39 different countries who submitted audition videos, the jury selected 76 dancers. Madison is one of 39 girls chosen to compete, only seven of which are from the United States.
HILTON, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Winter Getaway: Ski Retreat, Comfort Food, & Local Brews in Livingston County

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Who’s ready for a winter adventure? From hiking and skiing to indulging in comfort food, now is the perfect time to rally up your closest friends and plan a little weekend getaway. Luckily, for you, we know just the place offering all this and more. And the best part is, it is only about an hour drive from the city of Buffalo!
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
timesnewspapers.com

Webster Getting Bagel Shop

A highly-anticipated bagel shop has tentatively set an opening date for early February in Webster Groves. Bagel Union, at 8705 Big Bend Blvd. in the former location of Porter Paints, held a soft opening on Sunday, Jan. 22, to much aplomb. Hungry customers reported waiting up to 90 minutes in the cold for a first look — and taste — of the New York-style bagels with cream cheese and other fresh toppings.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
News 8 WROC

Rochester mayor, activists respond to Tyre Nichols arrest video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Free the People Roc released statements Friday night in response to the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died three days after the January 7 traffic stop. Body camera footage and surveillance footage released Friday shows his […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road

19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15, the Gates Police Department announced during a press conference. 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run …. 19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to...
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Four arrested for Starbucks robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester residents protest following release of Tyre Nichols footage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protests continue across to country Sunday, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols. This comes after video was released last week of five Memphis Police officers brutally beating him at a traffic stop. He died three days later. A local protest was organized Sunday by the Justice...
ROCHESTER, NY

