Chrisean Rock Spotted Trying On Wedding Gowns At A Bridal Shop, Is She Getting Hitched?

Wedding bells might be ringing for Chrisean Rock. Just days after announcing her pregnancy, the 22-year-old was spotted in a wedding shop in Downtown Los Angeles. A video obtained by Hollywood Unlocked captured the Baltimore native trying on gowns inside Anita Bridal Boutique.

Rock could be seen wearing a sparkly nude color gown with her hair braided back into sharp cornrows. At one point in the clip, the store employee filming the video turned the camera around and said:

“Chrisean Rock! She’s at Anita’s trying on dresses. She’s finna get married with Blueface!”

According to TMZ, sources say Rock paid a visit to the bridal boutique Jan 25. She told staffers that she was in a rush and needed to have a dress for Friday. The reality star walked around the shop for a bit before, she instantly fell in love with the dress seen in the video. According to the outlet, Rock didn’t ask for any alterations and placed a whopping downpayment to secure the gown.

Anita’s dresses reportedly range anywhere from $3,500 to $7,000.

Now, here’s where things get a little odd.

The store employee alleged that Rock would be heading down the aisle with Blueface, but during her visit, Rock never specified who she was getting married to.

During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show , the on-and-off-again couple opened up about their thoughts on marriage. When Blueface was asked if he could see himself marrying Rock one day, the “Thotiana” rapper shouted, “No!”

“I don’t believe in marriage, but I love her,” he said. “What?!? He getting married with me,” Rock responded, before turning to Blueface. “Can you be quiet and just go along? If I give him $3 billion, he’s gon’ marry me.”

Things have been really chaotic for the couple lately

“Until I see a DNA test then it’s not mine,” he added.

The news of Rock and Blueface’s alleged wedding threw many people for a loop, given how turbulent their relationship has been over the last month. On Jan. 21, Rock announced her pregnancy, but Blueface claimed he wasn’t the father of the baby. He also accused theBaddies star of creepin’ with “10 different men”

Earlier this month, the toxic couple made headlines after they got into a huge fight during their interview on the No Jumper podcast.

Here’s what happened, according to BOSSIP:

“Apparently the “Vibe” rapper suspected that she was pregnant because she was even more emotional than usual. Despite that possibility, she immediately started drinking at the top of the No Jumper interview. Shortly after Blueface denied comparisons to Ike & Tina and Bobby & Whitney, tempers rose as the couple recounted their violent and volatile outbursts on Crazy In Love.”

As a victim of abuse and assault, discussing the topic pulled a few emotional triggers for Chrisean. She felt like she was being gaslit by Blueface and No Jumper hosts Gina and Sharp while discussing some of her trauma, which caused the emotional outburst many witnessed during the interview, according to the outlet.

These two are really something else. Do you think Rock and Blueface are getting hitched?

