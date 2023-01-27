ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, PA

SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
Harold E. “Bud” Price

Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
KNOX, PA
Sandra M. Simpson

Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
CLARION, PA
Ralph H. Minich

Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Anna J. Witherup

Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
OIL CITY, PA
Jeffrey Myers Crawford

Jeffrey Myers Crawford, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, IN, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father January 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018. Jeffrey was born in Oil City on January 26, 1939. He...
EMLENTON, PA
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Lila

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Lila – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Lila is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Lila is friendly, smart, playful, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray.
FRANKLIN, PA
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: George Walz

George Walz served our country in the United States Coast Guard. Name: George L. Walz, Jr. Mr. Walz served in the United States Coast Guard. He also served the community through his membership in the First Lutheran Church in Washington. He was laid to rest in Washington Cemetery’s Mausoleum.
OIL CITY, PA
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Charles “Chuck” Wilson

Charles “Chuck” Wilson, 87, of Corsica, died Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at his home following a period of decline in his health. Born in Dayton on March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Laura Haines Wilson. In his youth he attended Dayton...
CORSICA, PA
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight – A chance of showers,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Leroy Clark

Leroy Clark, 77, of Polk, passed away peacefully at home January 29, 2023. Leroy was born February 25, 1945 to the late late Irene Clark. Leroy graduated from Sharon High School. He was married to Esther MacKey on September 21, 1966, she survives. Leroy proudly served his country, enlisting in...
POLK, PA
Russel C. Kennedy

Russel C. Kennedy, 64, of Mayport passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on April 20, 1958, in Punxsutawney, he was a son of Edward Lyle and Frances “Sally” (Hinderliter) Kennedy. He married Helen K. (Himes) Kennedy on February 14, 1997. She...
MAYPORT, PA

