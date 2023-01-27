ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Newington firefighters contain deck fire, prevent extension to home

NEWINGTON – Quick work by local firefighters on Sunday stopped a house fire from being much worse than it could have been. Newington Volunteer Firefighters said around 1:36 p.m. that they were dispatched to a home on Carriage Hill on the report of a structure fire. A deck in the rear of the home was on fire, they found.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-91 North Clear in Rocky Hill After Crash

Interstate 91 North in Rocky Hill was congested after a crash, but the road has cleared. A tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided between exits 22 and 23, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officer Receives National Honor at Firearm Survival Summit

For the first time in nearly three months, a physically recovered Alec Iurato emerged at the National Firearms Summit in Washington D.C. to receive a prestigious award for his bravery in an ambush attack. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin...
BRISTOL, CT
chargerbulletin.com

University advises masking indoors as winter illnesses spike across Connecticut

As cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses see yet another spike across the state of Connecticut, community members are once again reminded of the need to be vigilant. An email from the Dean of Students Office on Jan. 13 advised all members of the campus community to once again consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 transmissions are seeing spikes in counties across Connecticut, as well as to contain the spread of other viruses such as RSV and influenza.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Devon Bridge

A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
STRATFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man gets more than five years for role in New Britain robbery of pizza delivery man

NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for his role in the beating and robbery of a pizza delivery man in 2018. Donovan Coombs, 23, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he was handed down a sentence of five and a half years in prison. The prison term will be followed by three years of probation – during which time a violation would expose him to as many as nine and a half years in prison.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NECN

Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder

A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property

A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
PRESTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash

Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWALK, CT
MassLive.com

GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
HOLYOKE, MA
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut

Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

