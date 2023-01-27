Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
New Britain Herald
Newington firefighters contain deck fire, prevent extension to home
NEWINGTON – Quick work by local firefighters on Sunday stopped a house fire from being much worse than it could have been. Newington Volunteer Firefighters said around 1:36 p.m. that they were dispatched to a home on Carriage Hill on the report of a structure fire. A deck in the rear of the home was on fire, they found.
NBC Connecticut
I-91 North Clear in Rocky Hill After Crash
Interstate 91 North in Rocky Hill was congested after a crash, but the road has cleared. A tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided between exits 22 and 23, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
Action Sports to close after nearly 50 years in business at Branford store
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei. Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago. “It’s a bittersweet thing that […]
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Bristol Officer Receives National Honor at Firearm Survival Summit
For the first time in nearly three months, a physically recovered Alec Iurato emerged at the National Firearms Summit in Washington D.C. to receive a prestigious award for his bravery in an ambush attack. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Several blocks taped off in Hartford because of shooting investigation
An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear, according to police. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that...
chargerbulletin.com
University advises masking indoors as winter illnesses spike across Connecticut
As cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses see yet another spike across the state of Connecticut, community members are once again reminded of the need to be vigilant. An email from the Dean of Students Office on Jan. 13 advised all members of the campus community to once again consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 transmissions are seeing spikes in counties across Connecticut, as well as to contain the spread of other viruses such as RSV and influenza.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Devon Bridge
A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets more than five years for role in New Britain robbery of pizza delivery man
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for his role in the beating and robbery of a pizza delivery man in 2018. Donovan Coombs, 23, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he was handed down a sentence of five and a half years in prison. The prison term will be followed by three years of probation – during which time a violation would expose him to as many as nine and a half years in prison.
NECN
Custodian at Connecticut Elementary School Injured While Confronting Intruder
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property
A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
tourcounsel.com
Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut
Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
New Britain Herald
Meriden man allegedly sent Newington girl 'explicit photo,' police say
NEWINGTON – A Meriden man stood before a judge last week after Newington police accused him of sending a local girl an inappropriate photo. Tyler Gawel, 37, was granted a continuance until March 28 following the proceeding in New Britain Superior Court.
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
