ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOeKU_0kTNR9yu00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire.

The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night.

Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100.

All residents were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cL5TI_0kTNR9yu00

Officials say the fire was brought under control 2 and a half hours later.

ALSO ON WJBF: Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother

Red Cross was contacted and came to the scene to help with those that lost their homes.

Approximately 15 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 dead after striking building with vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Log truck crash in Washington County

UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fire fighters face risk of occupational cancer death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – When a fire happens, crews rush from the station to put it out, potentially saving lives. At the same time, those first responders put themselves at risk. “The sacrifice that all the men and women made, not just the rescuers, but the lives lost, civilians lives lost, carrying on the tradition […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County rape suspect located

UPDATE: Per the RCSS, Phillip Ryans has been located. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. Authorities say 35-year-old Phillip Maurice Ryans is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on January 29th at at the Scottish Inn located at 1636 […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County 13-year-old shooting victim pronounced dead

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County on Jan. 12, according to authorities. According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Run the Runway 5K returns for its second year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport has announced the second annual “Run the Runway 5K.“ Runners will start on Lock and Dam Road, and will end up on the Airports runway and taxiway. Proceeds of the race will benefit military children through the non-profit organization, Operation Teammate. “Join Operation Teammate as we are honored […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, Joe...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy