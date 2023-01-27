Read full article on original website
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Coffee with milk has powerful anti-inflammatory properties
A new study led by the University of Copenhagen has found that coffee with milk can have a strong anti-inflammatory effect, since the combination of antioxidants from coffee with proteins from milk doubles the anti-inflammatory properties of immune cells. When pathogens and other foreign substances enter our bodies, our immune...
Wild Video Shows Camera Flying 93 Meters Deep Down into the Ground in Antarctica
A team of scientists and researchers recently sent a camera down a 300-foot borehole in Antarctica to study the oldest ice on Earth. As seen in a now-viral video, Ph.D. student Austin Carter, who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old, sent the camera down the deep hole until it reached soft snow and ice.
Can coastal marshes withstand future sea level rise?
In the Chesapeake Bay wetlands, evolution has occurred faster than previously thought. This may be minimizing the chance that coastal marshes can withstand future sea level rise. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame evaluated the role evolution plays in the Chesapeake Bay by studying a type of grass-like plant...
Massive Meteorite in Antarctica: A Spectacular Scientific Discovery
According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A meteorite containing the oldest material in the solar system has been discovered in Antarctica. It is one of the biggest ever found—and sheds new light on the evolution of the sun and the planets."
Fireworks have long lasting impacts on wildlife
In a new study led by Curtin University, experts report that fireworks should be replaced with cleaner drone and laser light shows to prevent “highly damaging” impacts. Lead author Professor Bill Bateman noted that fireworks remain globally popular despite the overwhelming evidence that they negatively impact wildlife, domestic animals, and the environment.
Dozens of Drowning Turkey Vultures Rescued After Falling From Sky Above Florida Keys
Animal rescuers took to the sea last week to rescue dozens of waterlogged turkey vultures who fell from the sky off the coast of the Florida Keys. Staff from the local Dolphin Research Center executed the unusual water rescue on Monday when a rare vulture stranding occurred in the water on the Gulf of Mexico side of Marathon. Workers were already in the water, conducting unrelated research, when they spotted a turkey vulture struggling to stay afloat near the shoreline.
Hybridization reduces vulnerability to climate change
Rapid climate change is forcing many species to evolve and adapt quickly enough to avoid extinction, particularly those that do not tolerate a large degree of environmental variation, such as species from cooler high-elevation habitats, which often lack the genetic diversity that is crucial for adapting to global warming. According...
Songbirds use mobbing behavior to deter predatory owls
Fleeing is not the only way in which songbirds protect themselves from predators. Many species are known to engage in mobbing too, a phenomenon where they gather aggressively around a predator, flying rapidly while producing loud vocalizations and stereotypic movements. Such a behavior is risky for both prey and predator, with some birds getting attacked and even injured by their mobbers.
Shocking Images Show Plummeting Water Levels at Oregon Lake
Lake Abert has dried up so much that the water's salinity levels are too high for native brine shrimp, a major food source for migratory birds.
Investigating Ice Age America’s Ancient Abattoir
This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. During the last ice age, wooly mammoths, bison, caribou, and herds of fuzzy, stocky horses roamed the tundra-like grasslands of Beringia—a now-inundated landmass that once connected Siberia to Alaska and Yukon—munching vegetation and running from predators like steppe lions, bears, and wolves. Humans were living and hunting in Beringia at this time, too. From the Bluefish Caves, three hollows in a remote limestone ridge in northern Yukon, archaeologists have unearthed some of the oldest known signs of human occupation in North America. Today, these caves are providing scientists with a glimpse into the lives of the Beringian hunters who used them nearly 24,000 years ago.
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
Watch A Wolf Pack Corner a Snow Leopard in Tense Turf War
Snow leopards have adapted to survive in some of the most challenging environments on the planet. Their enormous black rosettes and thick white-gray coat fit in nicely with Asia’s high, rugged mountains. These cats are regularly alluded to as the “ghost of the mountains” due to their spectacular natural...
'Firehawks' are deliberately causing wildfires by carrying blazing sticks, says new study
Wildfires can happen due to many reasons like lightning or because of humans. But Australia’s Aboriginal peoples have found another reason for these fires—birds. The indigenous people claim that a collective group of birds whom they call “firehawks” can apparently control fires by taking blazing sticks to new locations on their beaks or talons, as reported by National Geographic.
Scientists Discover a New Cause of Melting Antarctic Ice Shelves
A process that can contribute to the melting of ice shelves in the Antarctic has been discovered by researchers. An international team of researchers has discovered that adjacent ice shelves play a role in causing instability in others downstream. The University of East Anglia in the UK led a study...
Mysterious whiting events in the ocean have scientists baffled
For more than seven years, scientists have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out what causes mysterious whiting events in our oceans. One of the most recent events, which was photographed from space back in 2015, showcases several large white deposits in the water of the Bahamas. Of course,...
Our earliest relatives from the Arctic have been discovered
The Eocene Period (cc. 43 to 66 million years ago) was a time of intense global warming, providing an important case study of how ecosystems react to changing climates. By examining fossils from the Ellesmere Island in Canada, a team of researchers led by the University of Kansas has found evidence of a warm, swamp-like environment around 52 million years ago, despite half the year experiencing Arctic harsh winter darkness. Based on fossil fragments of jaws and teeth, the experts identified two new species of primates – Ignacius dawsonae and Ignacius mckennai – that are our first known relatives from this ancient Arctic ecosystem.
From Predator To Prey: Fox Catches A Meal, Then The Bald Eagle Shows Up
From Predator To Prey: Fox Catches A Meal, Then The Bald Eagle Shows Up. There are so many perspectives going on here for such a short clip. Firstly, there is an unfortunate small mammal (possibly a baby rabbit) that thinks it’s the worst day ever and doesn’t realize that things are about to change for the better. Then there is the fox, who thinks it’s a fabulous day with a tasty meal to enjoy, then disaster strikes. Finally, there is an eagle who aims to catch a fox, briefly ends up with a two-course meal because suddenly there’s a rabbit involved too – and then loses the lot! Things can change very quickly in the natural world!
Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico
The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
Meandering ants have a method to their madness
Have you ever watched an ant wandering around in search of food and wondered whether there is method in its movements? Probably not. But this is exactly what Stefan Popp and Anna Dornhaus, both from the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona, did when trying to understand how ants search their environments efficiently.
