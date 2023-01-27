ANN ARBOR, MI - Scammers are impersonating University of Michigan police in an effort to steal money, police said. A Saturday, Jan. 28 alert from the UM Division of Public Safety and Security warned the campus community of the scam., which involves a call from someone saying they have a warrant for an arrest, and the only way to avoid arrest is to provide money, gift cards or other compensation.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO