Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Both drivers killed in head-on crash between van, pickup truck in Macomb County
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were killed Monday in a head-on crash involving a van and a pickup truck in Macomb County. Police said the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday (Jan. 30) on North Avenue, just south of Indian Trail, in Macomb Township. A white GMC van...
Feds investigating claims of Ford Explorer parts flying off vehicles
DETROIT -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating claims from drivers that pieces of trim on the Ford Explorer SUV have flown off while the vehicle is in motion. According to the Associated Press, the NHTSA has received 164 complaints about the issue involving the Explorer from model years 2011-19. The investigation covers an estimated 1.86 million Explorers.
abc12.com
1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
Don’t fall victim to scammers impersonating officers, University of Michigan police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Scammers are impersonating University of Michigan police in an effort to steal money, police said. A Saturday, Jan. 28 alert from the UM Division of Public Safety and Security warned the campus community of the scam., which involves a call from someone saying they have a warrant for an arrest, and the only way to avoid arrest is to provide money, gift cards or other compensation.
Police continue search for Ann Arbor-area teen
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Washtenaw County teen who did not come home from school Friday remains missing. Police are actively investigating the disappearance of Adriana Davidson, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Derrick Jackson said around noon on Monday, Jan. 30. “We are still following leads, reviewing video...
Detroit man crashes into median wall after being shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway; MSP asking for tips to find suspect
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
candgnews.com
Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition
A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
fox2detroit.com
Deputy resigns after investigation for improper search of Pontiac mom, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigned several days after the Sheriff's Office learned that he had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and her two sons for several days leading up to their deaths. According to the Sheriff's office, the investigation was completed and...
voiceofdetroit.net
A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE
George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
15-year-old missing in Ann Arbor, family & police outline suspicious details
John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter, "Addy," when she left to take the bus to school on Friday. Her brother told 7 Action News, "I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willing."
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County
CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
Detroit News
Her son was expelled for making a school threat. She's suing
The parent of a Huron Schools' freshman accused of making a school threat is suing the district, police and prosecutors, alleging her son was "zealously" prosecuted and wrongly expelled. Alison Reedy filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against the Huron School District, its superintendent Donovan...
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
WNEM
MSP: 81-year-old Clio man killed in Genesee Co. crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly Genesee County crash involving multiple vehicles. Flint Post Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road on Jan. 28 around 2:40 p.m. Investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Classic, driven by a 64-year-old...
Detroit News
Family: CPS, Lincoln Park police knew of 5-year-old's abuse years before his death
Ethan Belcher's family had called Child Protective Services more than a dozen times during his short life, two of his aunts said, with one of them saying Belcher went through "pure torture" during the past few years before he died earlier this month. The 5-year-old boy was found dead Jan....
