Jackson Citizen Patriot

Feds investigating claims of Ford Explorer parts flying off vehicles

DETROIT -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating claims from drivers that pieces of trim on the Ford Explorer SUV have flown off while the vehicle is in motion. According to the Associated Press, the NHTSA has received 164 complaints about the issue involving the Explorer from model years 2011-19. The investigation covers an estimated 1.86 million Explorers.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
IMLAY CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t fall victim to scammers impersonating officers, University of Michigan police say

ANN ARBOR, MI - Scammers are impersonating University of Michigan police in an effort to steal money, police said. A Saturday, Jan. 28 alert from the UM Division of Public Safety and Security warned the campus community of the scam., which involves a call from someone saying they have a warrant for an arrest, and the only way to avoid arrest is to provide money, gift cards or other compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police continue search for Ann Arbor-area teen

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Washtenaw County teen who did not come home from school Friday remains missing. Police are actively investigating the disappearance of Adriana Davidson, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Derrick Jackson said around noon on Monday, Jan. 30. “We are still following leads, reviewing video...
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition

A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE

George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County

CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Her son was expelled for making a school threat. She's suing

The parent of a Huron Schools' freshman accused of making a school threat is suing the district, police and prosecutors, alleging her son was "zealously" prosecuted and wrongly expelled. Alison Reedy filed a lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against the Huron School District, its superintendent Donovan...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP: 81-year-old Clio man killed in Genesee Co. crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly Genesee County crash involving multiple vehicles. Flint Post Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road on Jan. 28 around 2:40 p.m. Investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Classic, driven by a 64-year-old...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

