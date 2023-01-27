Read full article on original website
Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash
Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
Jay Leno Injured Crashing His 1940 Indian Motorcycle
Gearhead celebrity and comedian Jay Leno recently crashed while riding his 1940 Indian Four. The guy seems to just not catch a break when it comes to injuries lately, what with his being burned in a garage accident back in November. The motorcycle crash was something that happened back on January 17 but nobody knew about until January 27 when Leno told a journalist with Las Vegas Review-Journal about it.
EW.com
Jay Leno hospitalized again after breaking bones in motorcycle crash
Jay Leno is in the hospital again. The former host of The Tonight Show was previously hospitalized in November for burns sustained while working on one of his vintage cars, but he's now receiving treatment for new injuries. Ahead of his return to performing in Las Vegas in March, the comedian revealed in a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he got into a motorcycle crash on Jan. 17 and required medical care for broken bones.
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
talentrecap.com
Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed
Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
Anne Heche's Son Atlas Breaks Silence On Actress' Death 5 Months After Car Crash
Anne Heche's son Atlas is breaking his silence. Nearly six months after the Donnie Brasco actress' death from injuries sustained in an August car crash, her 14-year-old son reflected on his mom's legacy. "My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," Atlas said in a statement to the Los...
75-year-old hiker found on Mt. Baldy as search continues for missing actor Julian Sands
Jin Chung went missing on Mt. Baldy nine days after British actor Julian Sands was reported missing on the same mountain. Chung was injured but able to walk with the assistance of rescuers.
‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain
A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face
No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
British actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker
British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like "24" and movies like "A Room with a View" and "Arachnophobia," has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report
Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
3 dead and 4 injured in shooting at gathering in home near Beverly Hills
A shooting at a gathering in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning claimed the lives of at least three people and injured four, according to police. Beverly Crest is approximately 2 miles north of Beverly Hills. Calls about a multi-victim shooting in the 2700 block of...
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]
Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tammy Knickerbocker, has gone missing her family says. On Friday, Tammy posted on her daughter's Facebook page asking her friends to contact them if anyone has seen Lindsey.
Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew when he was run over by a snowplow
When Jeremy Renner was crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day, the actor was trying to save his adult nephew, according to a sheriff's report.
Popculture
Shania Twain Recalls Being Airlifted to Hospital During 'Nightmare' Health Emergency
Shania Twain spent the height of the COVID pandemic living in idyllic Switzerland, but it was not easy for the country music icon. In a new interview, Twain, 57, said she was struck by a "nightmare" health emergency. She had a serious bout of COVID pneumonia, sending her husband Frédéric Thiébaud on a desperate search for a hospital bed.
