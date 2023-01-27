ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 24

Dee Nielson
4d ago

Goodness sakes, Mr Leno?Get better soon and chill out on the Calamity Jay accidents!Sincerely typed and intended, djn23🇺🇸🗽🕊✌️🤞🦌🦅🐬❣️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Jay Leno Injured Crashing His 1940 Indian Motorcycle

Gearhead celebrity and comedian Jay Leno recently crashed while riding his 1940 Indian Four. The guy seems to just not catch a break when it comes to injuries lately, what with his being burned in a garage accident back in November. The motorcycle crash was something that happened back on January 17 but nobody knew about until January 27 when Leno told a journalist with Las Vegas Review-Journal about it.
EW.com

Jay Leno hospitalized again after breaking bones in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno is in the hospital again. The former host of The Tonight Show was previously hospitalized in November for burns sustained while working on one of his vintage cars, but he's now receiving treatment for new injuries. Ahead of his return to performing in Las Vegas in March, the comedian revealed in a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he got into a motorcycle crash on Jan. 17 and required medical care for broken bones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
talentrecap.com

Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face

No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Racing News

NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured

17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy