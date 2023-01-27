ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your secrets for lifelong friendships

By Guardian community team
 4 days ago
Share how you have weathered personal storms and overcome disagreements

We would like to hear from people about the secrets to their lifelong friendships.

Do you have a friend who you have known for more than 50 years? We would love you to share your stories about how you first became friends.

What drew you to each other? How have you weathered personal storms like divorce or bereavement and supported each other? How have you overcome personal or political disagreements?

How have you managed to stay in touch even during times when you’ve lived far apart? Have the ways you’ve communicated changed over the years? What do you most appreciate about your friendship? What do you love about one another?

Share your experiences

