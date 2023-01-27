Read full article on original website
Singapore Airlines’ Defiant New Ad Campaign
I think the new Singapore Airlines “world class” ad campaign is a masterpiece, but also adds a subtle touch of defiance that pushes back against not only Gulf carriers, but carriers that have gone woke. Singapore Airlines World Class Ad Campaign. Start by watching the ad:. In terms...
This Hotel Was A Lawsuit in Waiting. They’ve Now Got Bigger Problems
I wrote a piece a while back about a hotel that had a then-new tourist attraction. At the time, it was the poster child for, as my mom used to say, “all fun and games, until someone breaks their head open.”. In re-examining it now, about 2 years later,...
BREAKING: FlyBe goes into administration – Flights Cancelled
Some breaking news – it seems that regional carrier – flyBe (the second incarnation of the carrier) has appeared to have collapsed and ceased operations. flyBe De Havilland Dash8 Q400 landing at London Heathrow – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline was formed in 2020 out...
Conflicting Information Creates Cloudy Summer Travel Picture
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (30th January)
It’s that time of the week when I try to summarise the stuff that I wrote into a few lines, add a little commentary, and sarcasm and bake for 30 minutes at 200c. Yes, it’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Queen Elizabeth II Law...
Covid and Ukraine War Fails to Dent Record Pre-Christmas Profits for Ryanair… And ‘Robust’ Demand Continues
The lingering effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine war failed to dent Ryanair’s pre-Christmas performance, with the Irish low-cost airline reporting its best-ever third quarter after-tax profits on Monday. The Dublin-based discounter reported profits of €211 million for the three months between October and December 2022 – more...
Great Rent Day Promo: 100% Transfer Bonus To Hawaiian Airlines, One Day Only
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. In 2022 Bilt Rewards introduced the concept of bonus earning on the first of each month, referred to as “Rent Day”. It started with double points on all transactions (except for rent) on the first day of the month for Bilt Rewards Mastercard holders. Now, Bilt has started announcing additional promotions for Rent Day, and this month is excellent. In fact, I’m debating draining my entire Bilt Rewards account for this one.
Dachshund Flies Business Class To Paris…In Her Own Seat
Last week I wrote about a dog who traveled onboard a Turkish Airlines 777 in economy class. Today we check on Fifi, a mini dachshund who flew from Hong Kong to Paris via Istanbul in the comfort of her own business class seat on Turkish Airlines. Dog Flies In Business...
