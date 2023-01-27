ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inflation cools further ahead of expected interest rate hike

By Tobias Burns
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8gy5_0kTNQkOd00

( The Hill ) — Inflation showed more signs of cooling Friday, according to data released by the Commerce Department, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to slow down its interest rate hikes next week.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, was up 5 percent annually in December, down from a 5.5-percent annual inflation rate in November and a nearly 7-percent rate in June of last year.

Taking out the volatile categories of food and energy, core PCE fell to a 4.4-percent annual increase off a recent high of 5.2 percent in September.

The new inflation data comes less than a week before the Fed is expected to issue its smallest interest rate hike since March 2022. The Fed’s monetary policy committee is set to meet from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 in Washington, D.C., and is all but certain to issue its eighth straight rate hike in consecutive meetings.

Sylvan Lane contributed to this developing story .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
KFOR

Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent...
KFOR

Winter Weather Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s an updated look at the timeline and impacts of the upcoming waves of winter weather. Lows Monday night across the metro and state will dip into the teens and 20’s, so drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Winds will be strong...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy