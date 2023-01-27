Outreach workers are currently canvassing the metro area in an attempt to quantify the magnitude of the homelessness crisis affecting our city (“Portland-area homeless count starts this week,” Jan. 24). One key question that never seems to part of the agenda, but needs to be asked relates to how long a homeless individual has resided in Portland. Are we dealing predominantly with a population of our own local unfortunate citizens? Or, as anecdotal evidence suggests, with our lax rules towards homeless camping, drug use and crime, have we become a sanctuary where homeless from across the country are flocking? If the data were to suggest the latter, maybe it would a wake-up call to our local politicians that our permissive attitude towards these issues has consequences and needs to change.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO