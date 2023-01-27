ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes

“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT

Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy to shutter birth center at Mount Hood Medical Center

The birth center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, where 700 babies were born last year, will close March 17, a blow to east Multnomah County families and the latest sign of the challenging financial landscape confronting hospital systems as they emerge from the pandemic. Legacy officials plan...
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers 129, Atlanta Hawks 125: Live updates

--- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and forward Josh Hart (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the Moda Center, the team has announced. Both missed Saturday night’s 123-105 loss to Toronto and were originally listed as questionable for Monday. Atlanta guard Trae Young...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run crash in Portland, police say

A tow truck driver was hit and injured by a motorist while outside his truck on Interstate 84 Sunday morning, police said. They suspect he was hit by another tow truck driver. Officers responded to reports of a crash on westbound I-84 between the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass at Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard just after 6:45 a.m. They found the 27-year-old driver injured on the ground in front of the tow truck when they arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair

A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Add this question to homelessness survey

Outreach workers are currently canvassing the metro area in an attempt to quantify the magnitude of the homelessness crisis affecting our city (“Portland-area homeless count starts this week,” Jan. 24). One key question that never seems to part of the agenda, but needs to be asked relates to how long a homeless individual has resided in Portland. Are we dealing predominantly with a population of our own local unfortunate citizens? Or, as anecdotal evidence suggests, with our lax rules towards homeless camping, drug use and crime, have we become a sanctuary where homeless from across the country are flocking? If the data were to suggest the latter, maybe it would a wake-up call to our local politicians that our permissive attitude towards these issues has consequences and needs to change.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Three concerts of Bach’s music turn February into a ‘Bachanal’

Johann Sebastian Bach is famous for his innovative, beautiful, and technically difficult pieces for orchestral ensembles and keyboard instruments. He also played the violin and wrote all sorts of solo works, including six suites for unaccompanied cello that are still considered the Mount Everest for that instrument. On top of that, his cantatas for choir, soloists, and orchestra are considered among the highest achievements for oratorios right up to the present.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
