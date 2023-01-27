Read full article on original website
Portland ends January with chilly morning, cloudy skies Tuesday; high 40
Metro area temperatures as of 5 a.m. were well below freezing Tuesday. National Weather Service reporting stations across Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark counties showed temperatures ranging from 22 to 29 degrees. With weak winter sun and plenty of clouds, Portland will have to work hard to reach the forecasted high of 40 degrees.
Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes
“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT
Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
Portland Trail Blazers’ 1st-quarter struggles have become a ‘disturbing trend’
The Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday held what coach Chauncey Billups called a light practice and a team meeting to go over Saturday’s loss to Toronto and prepare for Monday night’s home game against Atlanta. A major topic of discussion was the Blazers’ increasingly notorious slow starts that...
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Legacy to shutter birth center at Mount Hood Medical Center
The birth center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, where 700 babies were born last year, will close March 17, a blow to east Multnomah County families and the latest sign of the challenging financial landscape confronting hospital systems as they emerge from the pandemic. Legacy officials plan...
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
Portland Trail Blazers 129, Atlanta Hawks 125: Live updates
--- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and forward Josh Hart (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the Moda Center, the team has announced. Both missed Saturday night’s 123-105 loss to Toronto and were originally listed as questionable for Monday. Atlanta guard Trae Young...
Woman suspected of killing Portland man last summer arrested in Arizona, charged with murder
A woman who Portland police spent at least three months trying to locate was arrested in Arizona this week and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Aaron H. Follstad-Martin. Portland police publicly named Janae T. Kelley, 43, as a suspect last October, saying there was probable cause...
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 15th time in his career, the NBA announced Monday. In three games last week, Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 63.2% from the field, including 51.4% from three-point range.
Readers respond: Taxes should improve our lot
If we are the richest country in the world, why don’t we have the best educational system, medical care and infrastructure? What are our taxes being used for? Just asking. To read more letters to the editor, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run crash in Portland, police say
A tow truck driver was hit and injured by a motorist while outside his truck on Interstate 84 Sunday morning, police said. They suspect he was hit by another tow truck driver. Officers responded to reports of a crash on westbound I-84 between the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass at Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard just after 6:45 a.m. They found the 27-year-old driver injured on the ground in front of the tow truck when they arrived.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair
A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
Cold-case serial-killer trial in Clark County: The 9 suspected and confirmed victims from the 1970s
As black and white photos of skeletal remains flashed across a screen in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, Michael Morrison leaned his face into his palm and sobbed. Nearly 50 years have passed since Morrison’s half-sister, 17-year-old Martha Morrison, disappeared from Portland after a disagreement with...
Wife of man shot in Portland WinCo asks killer: ‘Why would you do this horrible thing?’
Becky Underwood confronted her husband’s killer Monday with a question that has gnawed at her since his fatal shooting inside a Portland WinCo on St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. “I’d like to know why -- why did you do this?” she asked as 40-year-old Blake Daniels listened from...
Why Tho? Think driver who was yelled at is just incompetent? Maybe you missed the point
A couple weeks ago, I published a letter from a woman who was wondering what to do about men yelling at her when she was driving. I suggested she not engage and keep herself safe and a police officer agreed with me. Several readers didn’t. Here is one example of...
Readers respond: Add this question to homelessness survey
Outreach workers are currently canvassing the metro area in an attempt to quantify the magnitude of the homelessness crisis affecting our city (“Portland-area homeless count starts this week,” Jan. 24). One key question that never seems to part of the agenda, but needs to be asked relates to how long a homeless individual has resided in Portland. Are we dealing predominantly with a population of our own local unfortunate citizens? Or, as anecdotal evidence suggests, with our lax rules towards homeless camping, drug use and crime, have we become a sanctuary where homeless from across the country are flocking? If the data were to suggest the latter, maybe it would a wake-up call to our local politicians that our permissive attitude towards these issues has consequences and needs to change.
Three concerts of Bach’s music turn February into a ‘Bachanal’
Johann Sebastian Bach is famous for his innovative, beautiful, and technically difficult pieces for orchestral ensembles and keyboard instruments. He also played the violin and wrote all sorts of solo works, including six suites for unaccompanied cello that are still considered the Mount Everest for that instrument. On top of that, his cantatas for choir, soloists, and orchestra are considered among the highest achievements for oratorios right up to the present.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
