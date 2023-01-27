ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home.

The drugs were found during an investigation at a home in the 800 block of N. LaSalle Street.

IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) partnered with a SWAT team to make entrance on Thursday.

Once inside police located Joseph Scott, 44, and Glenn Taylor, 39.

Both have a history of drug related convictions and the case is frustrating to some in law enforcement.

“Officers are tired of arresting the same people over and over again,” said Indy FOP President Rick Snyder.

Evidence found at home (IMPD)

Snyder believes the case is another example of the court system in Marion County serving as a revolving door for many repeat violent offenders.

Court records show the bust took place just 23 days after one of the suspects was released from jail on a previous drug dealing charge.

“Our officers are out here risking their lives trying to interrupt this and the system keeps cycling them back out,” said Snyder.

Police booking photo for Joseph Scott

Specifically, just a few blocks away from the home police arrested Joseph Scott in September 2021 for allegedly dealing cocaine in the same neighborhood. Scott uses an alias of Corey Scott.

Scott was released on GPS monitoring after his bond of $80,000 was reduced to just $5,000.

Court records show Scott then violated the terms of his release at least three times before his bond was raised to $10,000 which the suspect posted earlier this month before being arrested again three weeks later.

“I keep saying it. I think it’s a fair question for the courts. How in the heck does this keep happening?” said Snyder. “Our community deserves better than that.”

Because of Scott’s criminal history prosecutors have asked that he be given a higher-than-standard bond in this case.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Jesse Wells contributed to this report.

Comments / 20

Debby Marchetti
4d ago

That is how the judicial system works now. Our officers get killed for bringing in the trash and the system lets the trash back out on the street. Just following the Presidents footsteps

Reply
10
Donna Hughes-Fighera
3d ago

shouldn't be giving a bond period. should of never been allowed back on the streets to keep doing the same thing over and over. goes to show that they are not going to learn from the mistakes and that they don't care obviously they don't like or value their freedom and allowing them to violate x amount of times and to be given a bond knowing their going to bond out to get out and continue to do the same thing is just pure ignorance on both their part and the county

Reply
4
Belinda Hood
3d ago

they ain't tired cause they single out these individuals just to bring more charges and using their past. So IMPD just trying to make themselves look good when they need to solve those murders that's happening every week in the city.

Reply(1)
4
 

FOX59

FOX59

