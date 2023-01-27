Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Bundle up for upcoming luminary walk hosted by The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Lace up some snow boots and get ready to explore The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor with its upcoming Luminary Walk. The Farm is hosting the free event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5557 McAuley Drive, to give people a chance to mingle while bracing the cold together.
Ann Arbor’s long-anticipated riverfront redevelopment breaks ground
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Broadway Park West development along the Huron River just north of downtown Ann Arbor — over a decade in the making — is finally happening. City officials, development team representatives and others gathered on the former DTE Energy property at 841 Broadway St. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the long-anticipated project slated to invest about $160 million into reimagining the city’s riverfront.
Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
Get ready for the outdoors with dinner, raffles, prizes at Jackson College’s Sportsman’s Banquet
JACKSON, MI – An evening of food, prizes and more dedicated to the outdoor enthusiast is coming up at Jackson College’s annual Sportsman’s Banquet. The in-person event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse, 2111 Emmons Road. Doors open and raffles begin at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Slice n Dice pizza restaurant closes its doors after less than 2 years in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – A lack of staff and the cost of goods is prompting Slice n Dice Board Game Pizzeria to close its doors permanently. On Monday, Jan. 30, Slice n Dice announced it would be closing on Feb. 5. “Our staff is really down, and it makes it...
What’s the Hold Up With Trader Joe’s in Okemos?
Back in December of 2021, we first learned that our long unanswered prayers for a Trader Joe's to come to the area had been heard. It was that month that the Lansing State Journal reported that the niche grocery chain had just received the approvals that it needed from the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals. And shortly after that in March of 2022, we learned that Trader Joe's had broken ground at the planned location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, at the site of the former Golden Wok restaurant.
1075 W Bemis Rd, Saline
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Great Listing! First floor living is possible in this over 3,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath, + 3 1/2 car attached garage. From the garage you enter into a large mudroom attached to the generous sized laundry room with folding area and extra storage. Into the breakfast room where you can enjoy meals next to the large sliding door facing the morning sun. The kitchen is stunning, it was remodeled with hand rubbed custom cherry by Riegsecker Cabinets (Amish Built and installed) with full HD pull-out drawers and innovative solutions to kitchen storage. In the kitchen there is also a large walk-in pantry for your food wishes. The kitchen leads to the formal dinning room or the front foyer. Downstairs there is a walkout lower level leading to the expansive back yard where large garden plots await your spring plantings. Call Todd Lands for a private showing, $520,000. 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
New summer music venue being proposed for Clark Lake area
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – County Boots & Bands has grown in popularity since its first music festival in 2019 by bringing a variety of live entertainment to the Jackson County area. Thousands have gathered to hear country artists play at local restaurants, theaters and even the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
These are the plans to bring the nearly 100-year-old Hayes Hotel back to life
JACKSON, MI – Apartments and retail and restaurant space are among the renovations aimed at bringing the historic Hayes Hotel back to the lively gathering place it once was in downtown Jackson. Developer J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee has announced it hopes to begin construction at the nearly...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
Here’s what an infusion of extra funds may mean for Ann Arbor streets
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is ready to accelerate street repairs over the next few years. City staff showed City Council what that could look like at the city’s annual planning session Monday night, Jan. 30, explaining how an extra $15 million from road bonds is expected to improve pavement conditions.
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
There’s a growing demand for zero-proof cocktails at Ann Arbor restaurants
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Kristin Knake pushes a glass with a yellow-green liquid across the table. The makeshift bar, full of glasses and chopped fruits, is set up in a sunlit room in her home. An ice bucket full of pop-top bottles and other drinks sits behind her. “This is...
Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
Jeff Foxworthy to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino and Hotel adds another star to their 2023 lineup. Jeff Foxworthy is expected to make a return to Firekeepers on June 9, according to a release from Firekeepers Casino and Hotel Monday. Comedy: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino...
What residents want to see happen to Lansing's Logan Square
A parking lot filled with potholes and unfinished paint jobs are just a couple of things that residents say are crippling the reputation of Logan Square.
Lansing man helps neighbors snow blow in hilarious dinosaur costume
After a family member posted a video of a man wearing a pink unicorn costume while snow blowing a park, Lee and his wife Harriet decided to take things up a notch.
DTE committed to Ann Arbor’s 100% renewable energy goal, CEO says
ANN ARBOR, MI — Despite opposing Ann Arbor’s gas ban proposal, DTE Energy says it’s committed to helping the city meet its renewable energy goals. Addressing a crowd of city officials, community members and others gathered along the Huron River for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Broadway Park West development on Tuesday, Jan. 31, CEO Jerry Norcia said the Detroit-based utility is committed to being a partner on Ann Arbor’s sustainability quest.
Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
