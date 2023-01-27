ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Salvation Army provides meals, comfort to residents affected in Kenwood high-rise fire

By Carolina Garibay
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDQf6_0kTNQ04a00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Salvation Army staff and volunteers were among those on the scene of the high rise fire in Kenwood Wednesday.

Matt Coatar with the Salvation Army said they were on the scene for nearly 10 hours.

"We served some meals off of the canteen, but we also brought many hot meals to serve the people who were affected because of this, as well as any first responders still on the scene,” Coatar said.

Along with providing nourishment, Coatar said part of the Salvation Army's job was also to offer comfort and emotional support to those affected.

"We encounter people on what might be the worst day of their life. It could be the worst day that they’ve had in 40 years and for us to be present and for us to be a calm body there, is so, so important," Coatar added.

He said now staff and volunteers are thinking about long-term ways they can help those affected.

"That requires really deep integration across the board: Emergency managers, governments, non profits, but it's a worthwhile endeavor," said Coatar.

Coatar said anyone looking to help those affected by the fire can visit the Salvation Army website .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY WINS THE CHICAGO PRIZE

Church Leads in $10 Million Miracle Grant for Garfield Park. This Sunday, New Mount Pilgrim Church celebrates securing the Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s $10 million community development grant to launch Sankofa Wellness Village. It’s the first major redevelopment in Garfield Park since the MLK riots in 1968. The grant recipient was announced over MLK weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday

CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy