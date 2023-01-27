Salvation Army provides meals, comfort to residents affected in Kenwood high-rise fire

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Salvation Army staff and volunteers were among those on the scene of the high rise fire in Kenwood Wednesday.

Matt Coatar with the Salvation Army said they were on the scene for nearly 10 hours.

"We served some meals off of the canteen, but we also brought many hot meals to serve the people who were affected because of this, as well as any first responders still on the scene,” Coatar said.

Along with providing nourishment, Coatar said part of the Salvation Army's job was also to offer comfort and emotional support to those affected.

"We encounter people on what might be the worst day of their life. It could be the worst day that they’ve had in 40 years and for us to be present and for us to be a calm body there, is so, so important," Coatar added.

He said now staff and volunteers are thinking about long-term ways they can help those affected.

"That requires really deep integration across the board: Emergency managers, governments, non profits, but it's a worthwhile endeavor," said Coatar.

Coatar said anyone looking to help those affected by the fire can visit the Salvation Army website .