Medford, NJ

Medford woman pleads guilty to a crime that happened decades ago

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Burlington County Times
 4 days ago
Katherine Clements, 61, was accused of assaulting a boy “over several years beginning in the early 1980s,” according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

It said an investigation began in 2018 when the victim reported the assaults to Medford police.

“The investigation confirmed the victim’s allegation that the assaults occurred over a nine-year period,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It withheld additional details to protect the victim’s identity.

Clements admitted guilt to sexual assault at a Jan. 20 hearing before Superior Court Judge Mark Tarantino in Mount Holly.

Tarantino scheduled sentencing for May 5.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Burlington County Times

