Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

State College of Florida Coding Academy is Open

Technology affects almost every aspect of 21st century life and it is ever evolving. Making sure your skill sets and/or the skill sets of your employees are developed enough to keep up with technologies evolution has become imperative to staying on top. State College of Florida realized this need for...
BRADENTON, FL
westorlandonews.com

Tampa Medical and Research District Keeps Growing

Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council announced a partnership to expand and enhance Tampa’s burgeoning Medical and Research District. This district, inspired by renowned medical districts in the nation’s greatest cities, houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by one of the largest academic health institutions in the nation – Tampa General Hospital and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experience to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local foster children receive long-term mentors

Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg

Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park

Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Daughter follows mother’s path of entrepreneurship at the 2023 Collard Green Festival

ST. PETERSBURG — Entrepreneurship has always been a significant component of the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival (TBCGF). It is an opportunity for small grassroots businesses to introduce themselves to the community as they start or expand their companies in the Tampa Bay area. Last year, the festival had 105 vendors and non-profits in attendance.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents

TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
TAMPA, FL

