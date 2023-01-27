Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
businessobserverfl.com
State College of Florida Coding Academy is Open
Technology affects almost every aspect of 21st century life and it is ever evolving. Making sure your skill sets and/or the skill sets of your employees are developed enough to keep up with technologies evolution has become imperative to staying on top. State College of Florida realized this need for...
westorlandonews.com
Tampa Medical and Research District Keeps Growing
Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council announced a partnership to expand and enhance Tampa’s burgeoning Medical and Research District. This district, inspired by renowned medical districts in the nation’s greatest cities, houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by one of the largest academic health institutions in the nation – Tampa General Hospital and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experience to help us align and work better – together.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local foster children receive long-term mentors
Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
stpetecatalyst.com
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
Bay News 9
Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch selects Hines/Tampa Bay Rays for Trop site redevelopment
The selection is likely the strongest pick to ensure the future of baseball in St. Pete. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is tapping the Hines/Tampa Bay Rays team to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site. His administration now refers to the site as the Historic Gas Plant District, a hat...
Retired St. Pete man starts own tour company
Bob Marcus has worked a lot of unique jobs during his time in Tampa Bay, but he didn't find his true calling until he retired and started Bay Area Info Tours.
Bead Reuse Program launched by the City of Tampa for the 2023 event season
For the 2023 event season, the City of Tampa's Department of Solid Waste & Environmental Program Management will launch the Bead Reuse Program.
fox13news.com
Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
Tampa Riverwalk in running to be the best in America
If you've been to downtown Tampa, you've likely been familiar with the city's signature riverwalk.
Equality Florida unveils mural in Seminole Heights neighborhood
Gillian Fazio created the mural. She graduated from the University of Florida and designs murals across the Tampa Bay area.
fox13news.com
Hundreds of classified documents found in Tampa home of retired Air Force officer
TAMPA, Fla. - As several investigations are underway over classified documents found at the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, a retired Air Force Intel boss was caught with hundreds at his home. This investigation dates back to January 24, 2017...
thatssotampa.com
The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park
Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
The Weekly Challenger
Daughter follows mother’s path of entrepreneurship at the 2023 Collard Green Festival
ST. PETERSBURG — Entrepreneurship has always been a significant component of the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival (TBCGF). It is an opportunity for small grassroots businesses to introduce themselves to the community as they start or expand their companies in the Tampa Bay area. Last year, the festival had 105 vendors and non-profits in attendance.
Celebrate Galentine’s Day In Tampa Bay
Galentine’s Day is when women celebrate their female friendships. The day – which is a...
fox13news.com
Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents
TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Gasparilla season continues with these events in the Tampa Bay area
From half-marathons to festivals, several events are scheduled for the months ahead to keep the Gasparilla spirit going.
