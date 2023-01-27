Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Man jailed for killing 19-year-old woman in crash
A man has been jailed for 10 years for killing a 19-year-old woman in a crash. Luke Hawkes, 28, was driving a white Ford Transit van at high speed when it went through a red light and hit two cars on the A38 Taunton Road, near Bridgwater, Somerset, on 8 November.
BBC
Doncaster: Thomas Andrew jailed over woman's rape and break-in
A violent rapist who broken into his victim's house and subjected her to a "brutal and prolonged" attack has been jailed for 21 years. Thomas Andrew, of Doncaster, broke into the property in Hunter's Bar, Sheffield, in February 2022 in what police said was a "random attack". After raping the...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
BBC
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
BBC
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Police hunt Wakefield gang who smashed house and car windows
CCTV images have been released by detectives hunting a gang of armed men who attacked a house and two cars with golf clubs. The pictures show three hooded men outside a property in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January. West Yorkshire Police said the gang smashed the windows of a...
BBC
Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa
A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story. Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries. His stepmother Leila wept...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
BBC
Drug driver who killed two passengers in crash jailed for almost 10 years
A driver high on cocaine, Valium and cannabis who killed two passengers after going at speeds of over 100mph has been jailed for almost 10 years. Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020. His car...
BBC
Man attacks 13-year-old boy near Clydebank golf centre
A 13-year-old boy has been injured after an apparently unprovoked attack by a man in West Dunbartonshire. The boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World of Golf, at about 14:00 on Saturday when the man assaulted him. He was left with a facial injury and made...
BBC
Asaram: Indian guru jailed for life in second rape case
An Indian court has sentenced a self-styled spiritual guru to life imprisonment for raping one of his devotees. Asaram was found guilty of assaulting the woman several times between 2001 and 2006 at his ashram in the western state of Gujarat. The 81-year-old is currently serving a life sentence after...
BBC
Caerphilly: JCB house attack driver given suspended sentence
A man who drove a JCB digger into the front of a house has been given a 16-month suspended prison sentence. Mark Holmes, 56 from Penybryn, Caerphilly had been under the influence of alcohol when he caused £28,000 worth of damage to a house in Blackwood and "minor injuries" to the owner.
BBC
Robber jailed for assaulting 81-year-old victim in his bedroom
A robber who crept through the bedroom window of an elderly man and assaulted him has been jailed. Jamie Wightman pulled his 81-year-old victim out of bed and attacked him while demanding cash and valuables. The pensioner suffered a fractured eye socket and spine and was also stabbed in the...
LAPD: Man arrested in theft of French bulldogs from owner at gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said.
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Teacher accused of Edinburgh abuse charged with indecent assault
A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa. The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, and indecent assault at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.
4 defendants accept plea bargains for ambush killing in Santa Ana
Four defendants involved in an ambush stabbing death of a man near Trabuco Creek in San Juan Capistrano were sentenced today to life terms.
Comments / 0