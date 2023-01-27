ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, ME

Comments / 4

Related
WPFO

$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer

LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
LEBANON, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
WINSLOW, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified

NEWBURGH (WGME) -- Police have identified a man who was hit and killed in central Maine on Friday. Police say a driver hit 27-year-old Cameron Clewley of Newburgh on Route 69 in Newburgh, which is just west of Bangor. Maine State Police say they are still investigating the circumstances of...
NEWBURGH, ME
WMTW

Shooting threat, bomb threat close Maine high school

FARMINGTON, Maine — School was canceled at Mount Blue High School in Farmington Tuesday, after multiple threats were made against the campus Monday. The campus was immediately evacuated, according to a post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page, which also specified that all students and staff were safe.
FARMINGTON, ME
WPFO

Maine boy charged in connection with threat to Mt. Blue Campus

FARMINGTON (WGME) -- Police have charged a 15-year-old Farmington boy Tuesday with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat to Mt. Blue High School, according to the Farmington Police Department. The shooting threat was the second threat the school received on Monday, causing the district to cancel classes at the...
FARMINGTON, ME
WPFO

Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
STANDISH, ME
WMTW

Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
103.7 WCYY

Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?

In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced

The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy