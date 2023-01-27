Read full article on original website
WPFO
Man accused of stealing Augusta police cruiser, harassing Maine family faces 2 charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man accused of stealing a police cruiser and harassing a family has been indicted. According to the Kennebec Journal, 27-year-old Kyle King faces charges of theft and impersonating a public servant. King reportedly walked past the “police only” sign at the Augusta Police Department and...
WPFO
$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer
LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
WPFO
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
WPFO
Portland man accused of stealing safe from local business, accomplice still wanted
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a safe from a local business. Police say they they responded to 34 Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
WPFO
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified
NEWBURGH (WGME) -- Police have identified a man who was hit and killed in central Maine on Friday. Police say a driver hit 27-year-old Cameron Clewley of Newburgh on Route 69 in Newburgh, which is just west of Bangor. Maine State Police say they are still investigating the circumstances of...
WPFO
Portland police say they are seeing rise in guns stolen from vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say they're seeing a rise in car burglaries and guns stolen from vehicles. Police say car burglaries are up 77 percent compared to this time last year. They say they've taken reports of three guns stolen over just a few weeks and two of them...
WMTW
Shooting threat, bomb threat close Maine high school
FARMINGTON, Maine — School was canceled at Mount Blue High School in Farmington Tuesday, after multiple threats were made against the campus Monday. The campus was immediately evacuated, according to a post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page, which also specified that all students and staff were safe.
WPFO
Maine boy charged in connection with threat to Mt. Blue Campus
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- Police have charged a 15-year-old Farmington boy Tuesday with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat to Mt. Blue High School, according to the Farmington Police Department. The shooting threat was the second threat the school received on Monday, causing the district to cancel classes at the...
WPFO
Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WMTW
Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
WPFO
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
wabi.tv
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?
In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
WMUR.com
Homicide of 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved 54 years later
SANDOWN, N.H. — The death of an 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved after 54 years. Debra Horn disappeared from her Allenstown home on Jan. 29, 1969, authorities said. She slipped on ice and bumped the back of her head walking to school that morning, according to a...
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
