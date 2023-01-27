Read full article on original website
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
NY1
MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth
Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
wrnjradio.com
Alternating single-lane travel at Milford-Montague toll bridge’s New Jersey approach Jan. 31-Feb. 2
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Limited travel restrictions are scheduled in the vicinity of Milford-Montague (Route 206) Toll Bridge 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, to Thursday, February 2, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Alternating single lane travel patterns controlled by flaggers...
Emergency work starts on I-80 retaining wall with ‘severe’ cracks
The state Department of Transportation is starting emergency work this month on four panels of a larger 70-year old retaining wall that supports four lanes of I-80 near the Delaware River. The wall — located on an “S-curve” section of I-80 east — is out of sight of drivers along...
NYC contractor for busted 2/3 subway elevators behind on other repairs
The MTA’s program to replace elevators at three subway stations in Brooklyn and Manhattan is months behind an already extended deadline and spending almost double the original budget, agency documents show. The project has come under scrutiny after a slew of breakdowns involving the three newly installed lifts at the Clark Street station in Brooklyn Heights — which have broken down and trapped riders heading to the 2 and 3 lines at least a dozen times in recent months. The elevators are the only way to get to the mezzanine leading to stairs down to the platform at the very...
MTA cuts free Wi-Fi from NYC buses
The MTA is no longer offering free Wi-Fi on its fleet of buses. MTA officials said roughly 2% of the agency's bus riders used the free internet access. [ more › ]
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
Washington Examiner
New York City required all city employees take critical race theory-inspired training: Report
New York City employees reportedly took a critical race theory-inspired training as required by Mayor Eric Adams. The mandatory training was sent to all city employees with a March 6 deadline, according to an email obtained by Fox News. "The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand...
pahomepage.com
Meal subscription service finds ‘fresh’ home in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Orange County, California-based meal delivery service Fresh N’ Lean has found a ‘fresh’ new home in Lackawanna County. Fresh N’ Lean Founder and C.E.O., Laureen Asseo started the company 13 years ago at 18 years old by making meals for her father in her kitchen.
Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery
How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.” The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939. We’re still far from achieving pre-pandemic occupancy. But signs of recovery are promising. Manhattan’s office occupancy ticked upward to between 53 and 55 percent on an average weekday, according to the Partnership for New York City, which is expected to announce the results of its latest survey this week. If the...
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
Pa. man caught with gun at Newark airport security checkpoint, officials say
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday after being found with a handgun at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint, authorities said. The 37-year-old Bethlehem resident had an unloaded .357-caliber handgun in Terminal C, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday,
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
brickunderground.com
My cabinets are falling apart and my landlord says I'll owe a contractor $7,000 to fix them. What are my rights?
I’ve lived in the same NYC rental for 25 years and the cabinets have deteriorated over time. I was asked to pay $7,000 directly to a contractor to replace them. Shouldn’t this cost be absorbed by the landlord or rolled into my rent over several months? What are my rights here?
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
To honor Staten Island Vietnam War hero, two West Brighton taverns will snap handcuffs at bar foot rails to laud Marine Corps major | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fifty-five years ago — on Jan. 31, 1968 — at Hue City, South Vietnam, while trying to reinforce the Military Assistance Command Headquarters there, a U.S. Marine Corps major from Staten Island became a hero. Walter Michael Murphy Jr.. who grew up in...
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Driver fumes over $115 ticket for parking next to a non-existent hydrant
She got hosed. Upper West Side resident Amy Goossens was stunned earlier this month when she was hit with a $115 ticket for illegally parking next to a fire hydrant at the corner of West 73rd Street and Riverside Drive. There was no hydrant. She had parked near a Fire Department call box — which is perfectly legal. “This is a money grab!” the interior designer fumed to The Post. “I parked there and I live nearby. I know the rules and the streets real well.” Apparently the NYPD cop who wrote the ticket doesn’t know the difference between a call box —...
