Scranton, PA

NY1

MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth

Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC contractor for busted 2/3 subway elevators behind on other repairs

The MTA’s program to replace elevators at three subway stations in Brooklyn and Manhattan is months behind an already extended deadline and spending almost double the original budget, agency documents show. The project has come under scrutiny after a slew of breakdowns involving the three newly installed lifts at the Clark Street station in Brooklyn Heights — which have broken down and trapped riders heading to the 2 and 3 lines at least a dozen times in recent months. The elevators are the only way to get to the mezzanine leading to stairs down to the platform at the very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos

CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Meal subscription service finds ‘fresh’ home in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Orange County, California-based meal delivery service Fresh N’ Lean has found a ‘fresh’ new home in Lackawanna County. Fresh N’ Lean Founder and C.E.O., Laureen Asseo started the company 13 years ago at 18 years old by making meals for her father in her kitchen.
MOOSIC, PA
New York Post

Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery

How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.” The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939. We’re still far from achieving pre-pandemic occupancy. But signs of recovery are promising. Manhattan’s office occupancy ticked upward to between 53 and 55 percent on an average weekday, according to the Partnership for New York City, which is expected to announce the results of its latest survey this week. If the...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Thrillist

A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Driver fumes over $115 ticket for parking next to a non-existent hydrant

She got hosed. Upper West Side resident Amy Goossens was stunned earlier this month when she was hit with a $115 ticket for illegally parking next to a fire hydrant at the corner of West 73rd Street and Riverside Drive. There was no hydrant. She had parked near a Fire Department call box — which is perfectly legal. “This is a money grab!” the interior designer fumed to The Post. “I parked there and I live nearby. I know the rules and the streets real well.” Apparently the NYPD cop who wrote the ticket doesn’t know the difference between a call box —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

