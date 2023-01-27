Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Share a Heart Campaign to help local families of ill, injured children
Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald's Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted, contributors are given an opportunity to enter a social media contest, holding their signed heart...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames
MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police hold annual awards banquet
The Branson Police Department hosted their 3rd Annual Banquet & Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to honor officers, staff, and community members for outstanding service in 2022. The ceremony was hosted by the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office provided police protection for...
KYTV
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28. Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. School officials placed...
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather
JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
KYTV
Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
koamnewsnow.com
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
KHBS
Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck
AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
Two arrested for stealing mail in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail. On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests: The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the […]
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
ksmu.org
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Icy weather to blame for increased number of crashes
KSNF/KODE — No doubt, it’s been plenty busy for road crews and first responders all across the Four States. In Missouri, according to the highway patrol, there were a total of 81 crashes, 52 stranded motorists, and 161 calls for service between 8 p.m. last night and 8 a.m. this morning.
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
KTTS
Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
