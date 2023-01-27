ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Share a Heart Campaign to help local families of ill, injured children

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald's Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted, contributors are given an opportunity to enter a social media contest, holding their signed heart...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames

MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
MONETT, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police hold annual awards banquet

The Branson Police Department hosted their 3rd Annual Banquet & Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to honor officers, staff, and community members for outstanding service in 2022. The ceremony was hosted by the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office provided police protection for...
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather

JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
JOPLIN, MO
KHBS

Benton County wreck kills driver of flatbed truck

AVOCA, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in Benton County during Monday morning's winter weather, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the county spokesperson, said. The flatbed truck was hauling equipment when the driver lost control and flipped on Guyll Ridge Road east of Avoca, Jenkins said. The crash was caused by the weather.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two arrested for stealing mail in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail. On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests: The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the […]
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
OZARK, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Icy weather to blame for increased number of crashes

KSNF/KODE — No doubt, it’s been plenty busy for road crews and first responders all across the Four States. In Missouri, according to the highway patrol, there were a total of 81 crashes, 52 stranded motorists, and 161 calls for service between 8 p.m. last night and 8 a.m. this morning.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO

