NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
mynbc5.com
Windsor Microtransit Moover offers free bus service to town residents
WINDSOR, Vt. — There is a new way to get around Windsor, Vermont. The Windsor Microtransit Moover is a new on-demand bus service for residents looking to get around town, with free service for all riders. “It's pretty important to the people of Windsor because there's not a lot...
mynbc5.com
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ezfavorites.com
Two people seriously injured in Route 101 crash
KEENE, NH – Two people sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 101 in the area of Optical Avenue in Keene Monday afternoon. According to a news release, Keene Police responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 where they discovered a head-on type collision. Preliminary investigations...
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
WNYT
WNYT
Man dies after Sacandaga Lake snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake near Lunker Lane in Edinburg Saturday evening. They say the call came in at 11:35 p.m. As a result of the crash 20-year-old Garret Macintosh of Florida, NY was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital...
mynbc5.com
5-year-old flown to Boston hospital after fall from Manchester apartment window
A 5-year-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital Tuesday after falling from a third-story Manchester apartment building. Manchester fire officials said the boy fell from a window at 1436 Elm St. Firefighters were called to the building just before 2:30 p.m. They said they found an unconscious child with...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
NECN
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont
A man died over the weekend after allegedly being stabbed in Rutland, Vermont, according to the city police department. The Rutland City Police Department responded along with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department to a reported stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Water Street and State Street in the city limits of Rutland, according to a news release from police.
Addison Independent
Thieves steal from foreign apple orchard workers
CORNWALL — Criminals broke into the building that houses foreign workers at Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall this past Friday and stole passports, among other things. Owners of the orchard said that the break-in at the North Bingham Street home occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Residents...
WCAX
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
newportdispatch.com
Killington man accused of pointing gun at truck driver
KILLINGTON — A 33-year-old man from Killington is charged with pointing a gun at another driver in New Hampshire on January 25. Authorities say they got a 911 call from a truck driver stating that someone pointed a gun at him on the road. Police located the vehicle and...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
NEWS10 ABC
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway
DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
