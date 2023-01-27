Read full article on original website
BBC
Car on St Ives railway branch line at Carbis Bay
A railway line was temporarily closed after a car was abandoned on it. Devon & Cornwall's roads policing team tweeted saying the car had gone down an embankment at Carbis Bay, at about 02:00 (GMT) on Sunday. St Ives branch line trains were cancelled all day on Sunday, Great Western...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Moment firefighter is carried out of burning Jenners building in Edinburgh
A dramatic video shows a soot-covered firefighter being dragged out of the burning Jenners Building by colleagues. Five firefighters are believed to have been injured in the blaze.
BBC
Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
BBC
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
BBC
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
Watch moment massive chunk of West Bay cliff falls onto beach
Shocking footage shows the moment a massive chunk of the West Bay cliff fell down onto a Dorset beach.This video showing the collapse on 18 January was shared by Environment Agency.It came following days of heavy rainfall, and Dorset Council launched an investigation into the incident that day, according to local reports.The path was made to be safe for walkers once more after the ground was secured and the area was once again stable.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tanks transported in Kansas after Biden announces M1 Abrams support for UkraineFountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in JapanAsda staff facing risk of 300 job cuts in major operations shakeup
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze
Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
BBC
Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
Skull Found on Beach May Be From Centuries-Old Shipwrecked Sailor
The skull is the second set of human remains found in the area in southwestern England in recent months.
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
BBC
M11 southbound closed near Harlow due to serious collision
A motorway carriageway has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways first reported the incident on the M11 near Harlow in Essex at about 16:00 GMT. All lanes southbound were shut between junction seven at Harlow and junction six for the M25. The air ambulance attended. National Highways said...
Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days
Police are “extremely concerned” for the safety of a dog walker who has been missing for three days.Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on the morning of January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Searches have been carried out by Lancashire Police using drones and police dogs over the weekend, with support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team.Local community members have also organised search efforts across the St Michael’s area.Ms...
Fire rips through historic London church as public urged to stay away
A heritage-listed church in London described as a “historical treasure” has been destroyed in a fire which tore through it in the early hours. Some 80 firefighters battled the blaze at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, from 11.19pm on Thursday until it was under control at 2.22am on Friday.The London Fire Brigade said there were no injuries, though it noted the whole two-storey Anglican building was “destroyed”.Residents were earlier asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.The LFB said it used three ladders, including the tallest in...
Man and woman are killed in horror car crash in south Wales and a third man is rushed to hospital
The crash happened on the B4273, Ynysybwl Road in Pontypridd at 6.30pm yesterday. South Wales Police said the incident involved a black Ford Focus and three pedestrians.
Drivers warned over de-icing myth that could damage your car and cost thousands in repairs
DRIVERS have been warned over a de-icing myth which could damage your car and end up costing thousands to repair. As Britain is currently in the clutches of a cold snap, with temperatures dipping below zero, many Brits will be starting the day getting the frost off their cars. Time...
Brockley residents raise £100,000 to save patch of ancient London woodland
Gorne Wood is a rare surviving fragment of an old forest and provides habitat for wildlife such as slow worms and endangered hedgehogs
House prices in Hebden Bridge where BBC drama Happy Valley is filmed plunge by 15% in a year
Experts fear the cobblestoned streets of Hebden Bridge, West Yorks, might suffer from 'The Last of the Summer Wine' effect - where an area becomes a tourist trap.
