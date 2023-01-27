ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Car on St Ives railway branch line at Carbis Bay

A railway line was temporarily closed after a car was abandoned on it. Devon & Cornwall's roads policing team tweeted saying the car had gone down an embankment at Carbis Bay, at about 02:00 (GMT) on Sunday. St Ives branch line trains were cancelled all day on Sunday, Great Western...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC

Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes

Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
BBC

Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid

Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
BBC

Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet

Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
The Independent

Watch moment massive chunk of West Bay cliff falls onto beach

Shocking footage shows the moment a massive chunk of the West Bay cliff fell down onto a Dorset beach.This video showing the collapse on 18 January was shared by Environment Agency.It came following days of heavy rainfall, and Dorset Council launched an investigation into the incident that day, according to local reports.The path was made to be safe for walkers once more after the ground was secured and the area was once again stable.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tanks transported in Kansas after Biden announces M1 Abrams support for UkraineFountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in JapanAsda staff facing risk of 300 job cuts in major operations shakeup
BBC

Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold

Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
The Independent

Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze

Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
BBC

Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
BBC

M11 southbound closed near Harlow due to serious collision

A motorway carriageway has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways first reported the incident on the M11 near Harlow in Essex at about 16:00 GMT. All lanes southbound were shut between junction seven at Harlow and junction six for the M25. The air ambulance attended. National Highways said...
The Independent

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

Police are “extremely concerned” for the safety of a dog walker who has been missing for three days.Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on the morning of January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Searches have been carried out by Lancashire Police using drones and police dogs over the weekend, with support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team.Local community members have also organised search efforts across the St Michael’s area.Ms...
The Independent

Fire rips through historic London church as public urged to stay away

A heritage-listed church in London described as a “historical treasure” has been destroyed in a fire which tore through it in the early hours. Some 80 firefighters battled the blaze at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, from 11.19pm on Thursday until it was under control at 2.22am on Friday.The London Fire Brigade said there were no injuries, though it noted the whole two-storey Anglican building was “destroyed”.Residents were earlier asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.The LFB said it used three ladders, including the tallest in...

