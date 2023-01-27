Read full article on original website
BBC
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
BBC
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
BBC
Man attacks 13-year-old boy near Clydebank golf centre
A 13-year-old boy has been injured after an apparently unprovoked attack by a man in West Dunbartonshire. The boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World of Golf, at about 14:00 on Saturday when the man assaulted him. He was left with a facial injury and made...
BBC
Man jailed for killing 19-year-old woman in crash
A man has been jailed for 10 years for killing a 19-year-old woman in a crash. Luke Hawkes, 28, was driving a white Ford Transit van at high speed when it went through a red light and hit two cars on the A38 Taunton Road, near Bridgwater, Somerset, on 8 November.
BBC
Natalie McNally murder: Man, 32, re-arrested over Lurgan killing
A 32-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of Natalie McNally's murder. He was previously arrested on 19 December before being released. The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives. Ms McNally, who was 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
BBC
Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa
A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story. Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries. His stepmother Leila wept...
BBC
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
BBC
Police hunt Wakefield gang who smashed house and car windows
CCTV images have been released by detectives hunting a gang of armed men who attacked a house and two cars with golf clubs. The pictures show three hooded men outside a property in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January. West Yorkshire Police said the gang smashed the windows of a...
BBC
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Murder arrests after woman shot in back garden
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was shot in her back garden. Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August. Merseyside Police previously said the environmental health officer was not believed to...
BBC
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
