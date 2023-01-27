ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Oversight chair eyes bipartisan classified documents reform

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said he is hoping to pursue bipartisan legislation with ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) to address how presidential and vice presidential offices ensure they do not improperly retain classified documents after they leave office. Comer said at a National Press Club event on Monday that he […]
Rubio: DOJ response to request for information on classified documents ‘silly’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is dismissing as “silly” the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) response to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s request for information on classified documents found at President Biden’s and former President Trump’s residences. “Their answer is that it would imperil the investigation,” Rubio, the top Republican member of the Intelligence panel, told Fox News’s […]
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
US accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms control treaty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s refusal to allow on-the-ground inspections to resume is endangering the New START nuclear treaty and U.S.-Russian arms control overall, the Biden administration charged on Tuesday. The finding was delivered to Congress and summarized in a statement by the State Department. It follows months of...
Group: N.C. request for redistricting rehearing ‘frivolous’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An advocacy group that sued over redistricting lines in North Carolina told state Supreme Court justices Monday that previous rulings that blocked legislative and congressional district maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders should be left intact. Common Cause filed a response to Republican General Assembly leaders’ request earlier this month that the state’s highest court rehear […]
