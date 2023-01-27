Read full article on original website
Descartes’ Study Reveals 65% of Companies Plan to Accelerate Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Investment
Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Accelerates, but Has Long Way to Go, which examined how technology innovation is changing supply chain and logistics operations and executives’ plans for continued investment. The report found that 59% of companies surveyed accelerated the pace of innovation investment and deployment over the last two years. Moreover, 65% plan to increase their technology spending over the next two years; however, 87% indicated they still face internal inhibitors to supply chain and logistics innovation.
Kaseya Reaffirms Commitment to Channel Partners by Expanding its Global Partner Program
Company increases program resources by 300 percent, grows team to more than 60. Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs), small to mid-size business (SMBs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), announced its expansion of the Kaseya + Datto Global Partner Program and its increased investment in channel partners, through doubled marketing development funds (MDF) and a larger team.
Hexaware Expands its Membership in SAP PartnerEdge Program to Include Sell Track
Hexaware Technologies announced that it has expanded its membership in the SAP PartnerEdge program to include the Sell track, with the goal of selling many SAP products, including RISE with SAP. This is in addition to its existing participation in the Service track. Participation in the Sell track will help Hexaware accelerate the sales cycle and deliver more comprehensive SAP portfolio solutions, in a flexible model that will help transform business outcomes.
Board Named as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products
Board listed by Gartner as one of the vendors for retailers seeking to enhance their short life cycle assortment process in latest Market Guide. Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, announces it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications (RAMA): Short Life Cycle Products.
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions and Kiosk Information Systems Now Offer Self-Service Returns Kiosks to Improve the “Returns Experience” and Reduce Costs for Merchants Selling Online
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, a leading provider of post-purchase customer experience and e-commerce returns solutions, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the leading self-service solution provider in North America, have partnered to bring unprecedented convenience and efficiency to the product returns process. Self-service returns kiosks enable automated, package-free and label-free returns for...
Tompkins Solutions Partners With Loko AI to Deliver Innovative Automation Technology to Logistics Operations Worldwide
The strategic partnership will help provide cutting-edge AI software to large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations across the world. Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, recently partnered with Loko AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) company. This strategic new partnership will help usher in a new era of AI automation technology to logistics operations worldwide.
Stonebranch Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs)
Stonebranch was recognized by Gartner for the third time in a row for its Universal Automation Center (UAC). Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP).*
Ncontracts Announces Launch of Risk Performance Management (RPM)
Latest suite combines RegTech leader’s most powerful risk and compliance management solutions. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, is helping to define a new category and view of risk management with the release of its Risk Performance Management (RPM) Suite.
Performio Appoints Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer as it Expands its Executive Team
Deanne brings over a decade of operations and HR leadership in multiple high growth companies. Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has expanded its Executive team with the appointment of Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer. In this role, Deanne will help Performio’s continued growth by scaling all elements of the organization including culture and employee experience, organizational design, talent acquisition, and learning and development in the sales performance management space.
ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Clients Named as Finalists in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Finalists Demonstrate Outstanding Results Using the ValueSelling Framework. ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company and the creator of the ValueSelling Framework sales methodology, congratulates all of the finalists in the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. ValueSelling Associates’ clients have been named as...
TopBloc Announces Expansion of its Office of Customer Experience
Workday Services Partner, TopBloc, grows their advisory practice with the addition of 3 new executives to its Office of Customer Experience. TopBloc announced the expansion of its Office of Customer Experience and its intention to expand its offerings to include advisory support and services, including enterprise systems assessment, strategy support, and road mapping. TopBloc’s Office of Customer Experience will focus on supporting Workday prospects and customers alike by providing comprehensive advice that enables them to make strategic decisions and maximize the impact of their Workday investment. The expansion of this function marks another milestone for TopBloc as the company continues to enhance its offerings as a comprehensive Workday Services Partner.
DTEN Launches Global Partner Program, DTEN Thrive, Expanding Benefits To Resellers And Integrators
New program offers marketing support and on-demand training to registered partners representing DTEN’s award-winning video collaboration solutions. DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, introduces the new DTEN Thrive Partner Program, a comprehensive initiative expanding DTEN’s commitment to resellers and integrators. The new program empowers global partners to grow expertise about DTEN’s best-in-class hardware; drive customer momentum through the buyer evaluation process; and, ultimately, close more sales and earn additional revenue.
Ottonomy.IO and Goggo Network Partner for Fully Autonomous Robot Deliveries in Spain
The leader in last and middle-mile logistics with autonomous vehicles in Spain is partnering with the first fully autonomous delivery robot for making deliveries to consumers in Spain. Ottonomy.IO and Goggo announce their partnership for last-mile deliveries in Spain and Europe. This is the first time in Europe that a...
Verica Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner
Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, announced it has been included in the list of “Cool Vendors” in the 2023 Gartner “Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience” report by Gartner, Inc. “Cool...
CRN Recognizes Informatica as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023
Informatica announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Informatica to its annual Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year. Innovative cloud technology providers are recognized on CRN’s annual list of the Coolest Cloud Companies in five major categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, software, storage, and security.
FatTail Appoints Laura Boodram Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Customer Experience as Adtech Firm Scales
Longtime client and partner success leader moves into revenue role as FatTail launches the only marketplace for automated direct deals. FatTail, the automated direct deals company that has powered premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers for decades, has appointed Laura Boodram as Chief Revenue Officer. Boodram will spearhead sales, customer success, and marketing as FatTail scales and launches new products following 47% revenue growth in 2022.
Vizion Launches ION, an Annual Workshop Focused on Supply Chain Tech
Called ‘ION: Building Supply Chain Technology,’ this first-ever workshop includes Vizion’s partners and others from across the industry. Vizion will host its first-ever supply chain development workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The event, called “ION: Building Supply Chain Technology,” will take place leading up to the Manifest conference and expo. Its focus will be collaboration across the supply chain tech community and accelerating the path toward true visibility.
Extensiv Names Aaron Stead as President and Expands Executive Team
Extensiv also adds Carolyn Sparano, VP of customer success, and Mariano Ferrario, VP of digital customer experience, to help execute groundbreaking vision for omnichannel fulfillment. Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — announced new executive appointments of Aaron Stead as president,...
PayRetailers Appoints Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer – to Drive Ambitious Growth Strategy
PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced the appointment of Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will report to CEO Juan Pablo Jutgla, overseeing the company’s commercial operations, supporting rapid growth and increasing market share – while accelerating service optimization. Fintech growth leadership.
HdL Companies Acquires DataMax Revenue Enhancement
HdL Companies, a leading provider of revenue enhancement and management solutions for public agencies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of key assets from NC-based DataMax Corporation, a like-minded firm that specializes in revenue identification and recovery. “We are thrilled about today’s announcement. The combination of DataMax with HdL Companies...
