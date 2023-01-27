Read full article on original website
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
NJ senator pushing back on Chinese communists buying our farmland (Opinion)
New Jersey state Sen. Doug Steinhardt is paying attention to the surge in buying from the Chinese communists when it comes to American farmland. In the past 10 years, Chinese ownership of American farmland has gone from $81 million to nearly TWO BILLION dollars. Many foreign policy experts are raising warning flags about this, especially after the Bank of China loaned $4 billion to the largest producer of pork products in the world to buy the U.S.-based Smithfield Foods.
NJ mayors ask Biden: Save the whales, pause clean-energy project
🔴 The mayors signed the letter to President Biden as the 8th whale in the past two months was found dead on a New Jersey New York area beach. 🔴 Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said a pause would help determine what's causing the deaths. 🔴 Point Pleasant...
CDC still tells NJ to mask up as Biden ends COVID emergency
🔵 CDC still recommending masks for worn in New Jersey. Even as President Joe Biden announces an end all U.S. COVID-19 emergencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urges New Jersey residents to mask-up. The latest map on the CDC data tracker website lists the majority...
Progressive Gov. Murphy will love these annoying strawless lids (Opinion)
Can the environmentalists leave us alone? They took away our styrofoam containers making restaurant leftovers a pain. They took away our grocery bags, both paper and plastic. They took away our plastic straws unless we beg for one, or worse, replaced them with those awful paper straws that break down after 30 minutes.
What are they thinking? NJ lawmakers replace JFK with ‘Kimchi Day’
We hear about resolutions and bills often coming out of Trenton to designate days in honor of birds, fruits, and certain foods. It's typically ignored by the general public. Unless you are directly involved, it really doesn't matter that the Legislature is designating a day to empower a specific constituency.
Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How much, and who is at risk?
⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard
PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Top NJ news for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer. If teens misbehave in Ocean City, NJ, they will be taken to the police station until their parents come get them. ⬛ Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How...
Lansdowne Accused Nazi War Criminal Fooled Action News
Jonas Stelmokas in an Action News segment on Lithuania's secession from the Soviet Union. An accused Nazi war criminal from Lansdowne, Jonas Stelmokas, once appeared with Jim Gardner in 1991 on a segment of Action News, without anyone knowing his war background. His appearance is a reminder that even the...
NJ bill: Juveniles perform community service where offense was committed
If you break it, you fix it. That's the gist of a piece of legislation that's been unanimously approved by a New Jersey Assembly committee. Under the legislation, judges would be able to order that certain delinquent juveniles perform their mandated community service in the same town where they committed the offense.
Judge says N.J.’s concealed gun carry law does not apply at some ‘sensitive places’
A federal judge on Monday extended an order preventing New Jersey officials from enforcing the state’s sweeping new concealed carry restrictions, dealing another blow to a law championed by gun control advocates, Gov. Phil Murphy and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature. Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a...
Compared to the rest of nation, NJ has fewer guns but more gun crimes
Anytime shootings and gun crimes go up, we hear calls for gun control. But is that really the answer?. A recent special report by 247wallst.com showed states where gun-related crimes are surging. New Jersey is one of them. The study followed gun tracing by the ATF. Guns that are traced...
Don’t say it: 6 NJ words or phrases that should be banned indefinitely
New Jersey is an interesting place to live. There are so many things that make us unique and make living in the Garden State simply amazing. But then there are things that drive us absolutely nuts. And usually, it's words or phrases spoken by people who don't even live here.
NJ to receive early federal funding to get lead out of drinking water
💦 NJ to get federal guidance and funding to replace lead pipes. 💦 New Jersey is 1 of 4 states getting accelerated assistance. 💦 The goal is to remove all lead from drinking water supplies across NJ. As efforts continue in communities across New Jersey to replace...
Creepy audio of coyotes howling in NJ
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
NJ organ donations reached a new high in 2022
The NJ Sharing Network announced this week that organ donations were at an all time high in New Jersey for 2022. According to roi-nj.com, Carolyn Welsh, the new CEO and president of the Sharing Network said that New Jersey’s number of organ donors, 283, and organs transplanted in a single year, 670, reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted.
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
Experts say this is the movie that best represents New Jersey
We have a rich New Jersey history in the cinema, and now a major publication has determined the movie that best represents New Jersey. First, we have to wrap our heads around exactly what that means. What are the criteria for a movie that well represents a state?. Here is...
Helping drivers with autism steer clear of tragedy in NJ
🚗 A new effort to help NJ drivers with autism avoid problems with police. 🚗 Proposed legislation would help officers recognize someone with the condition. 🚗 The measure is introduced as more NJ residents are diagnosed on the spectrum. If you get stopped by the police in...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
