Trenton, NJ

NJ senator pushing back on Chinese communists buying our farmland (Opinion)

New Jersey state Sen. Doug Steinhardt is paying attention to the surge in buying from the Chinese communists when it comes to American farmland. In the past 10 years, Chinese ownership of American farmland has gone from $81 million to nearly TWO BILLION dollars. Many foreign policy experts are raising warning flags about this, especially after the Bank of China loaned $4 billion to the largest producer of pork products in the world to buy the U.S.-based Smithfield Foods.
IOWA STATE
Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard

PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Top NJ news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer. If teens misbehave in Ocean City, NJ, they will be taken to the police station until their parents come get them. ⬛ Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lansdowne Accused Nazi War Criminal Fooled Action News

Jonas Stelmokas in an Action News segment on Lithuania's secession from the Soviet Union. An accused Nazi war criminal from Lansdowne, Jonas Stelmokas, once appeared with Jim Gardner in 1991 on a segment of Action News, without anyone knowing his war background. His appearance is a reminder that even the...
LANSDOWNE, PA
Creepy audio of coyotes howling in NJ

Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ organ donations reached a new high in 2022

The NJ Sharing Network announced this week that organ donations were at an all time high in New Jersey for 2022. According to roi-nj.com, Carolyn Welsh, the new CEO and president of the Sharing Network said that New Jersey’s number of organ donors, 283, and organs transplanted in a single year, 670, reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted.
NEW JERSEY STATE
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trenton, NJ
