Ahead of DNC meeting, tensions mount over New Hampshire’s political future
When members of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted in December to propose a new calendar for the party’s presidential primary lineup – one that replaced New Hampshire with South Carolina as the host of the first-in-the-nation primary – many national Democrats saw a chance for progress. “This calendar does what is […] The post Ahead of DNC meeting, tensions mount over New Hampshire’s political future appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
mynbc5.com
Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in late October 2020.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire
With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
Chris Ager elected chair of New Hampshire Republican Party
SALEM, N.H. — Chris Ager was elected chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party on Saturday after promising to take a bolder approach in defining the party.Ager, a Republican National Committee member, defeated another longtime GOP activist, Lou Gargiulo. He said he already has a six-year plan focused on fighting what he called "radical and extremist" Democrats."We're like the cavalry," he said. "We've got to stop these people from destroying our country."Republicans should stop trying to appeal to "people in the middle," he argued."We are not going to be Democrat-lite. That is no way to win," he said.Ager replaces Stephen Stepanek, who stepped aside after four years. Required to stay neutral as chair, he immediately signed on as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump's attempted comeback campaign.Trump, who appeared at the convention, made the announcement in person.
WCAX
N.H. Republican Party elects new chairman
SALEM, N.H. (A.P.) - Chris Ager has been elected chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Ager, a Republican National Committee member, defeated another longtime GOP activist, Lou Gargiulo on Saturday. He said he already has a six-year plan focused on fighting what he called “radical and extremist” Democrats....
manchesterinklink.com
Should NH state reps be paid in silver coins?
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Administration met on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed. Michael Moffett (R-Loudon) returned to bring back what is becoming a perennial topic: allowing the state legislature to allow local and state governments to proceed with recall elections.
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
Mass. Secretary of State Bill Galvin turns down 20% pay bump — but not Gov. Maura Healey
Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters. The state treasury calculated...
iheart.com
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
manchesterinklink.com
Legislators call ‘Mulligan!’ on bills from last year
Want to know more about this legislation? Listen as hosts Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar, of Citizens Count break it down in $100 Plus Mileage. Press play above. New Hampshire legislators are sponsoring roughly 850 bills this year, but dozens of those are repeats from previous years. Sometimes legislators refine a bill based on feedback, but sometimes the bill text is identical. Here are three hot debates that will get a do-over in 2023.
thepulseofnh.com
New Hampshire Ranks #1 In National ‘Cheapest Places To Live’ Survey
Whoever coined the phrase “Live Free Or Die” with respect to New Hampshire may have been on to something. To wit: In its latest annual survey, North American Moving Services ranks the Granite State number one for being America’s “Cheapest Place to Live.” The survey reportedly looked at average household income, median home price, average grocery and utility costs, and state income taxes to determine rankings. In the survey’s notes, New Hampshire is described as a state that offers “a high quality of life at a lower price point.”
NHPR
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power
New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive
New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
New recreational cannabis bill gets New Hampshire hearing
Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Insurance fraud in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Last year, the New Hampshire Insurance Department recovered $4.1 million in insurance funds, which is a record for the state. Despite the efforts, state officials say insurance fraud is becoming more common in New Hampshire. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is...
WMUR.com
Bill would allow some New Hampshire inmates to apply for parole after serving half sentence
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire inmates would be able to apply for parole after completing half of their minimum sentence under a bill introduced Friday in Concord. Supporters of the bill said it would undo years of policies that have contributed to mass incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Opponents said it would harm New Hampshire's deliberate, lengthy process of imposing sentences that fit the crime.
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
WMUR.com
College financial aid experts say loan forgiveness plans could help fix system
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 26 million people nationwide who qualified for President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan are on hold, waiting for a Supreme Court decision. Another proposal is now being considered, known as the revised pay-as-you-earn plan. If either or both are passed, it could be...
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
