Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Pair of 17-year-olds was targeted in fatal N.J. shooting, cops say
Three people allegedly targeted a pair of 17-year-olds in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton that left one of the teenagers dead, according to court documents. A Bridgeton man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly driving the assailants to the scene of the crime, authorities said. No other arrests have been announced in the case.
wfxrtv.com
Experts share advice on preventing vehicle break-ins and theft
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — In the first three quarters of 2022, the Lynchburg Police Department reported nearly 300 offenses of property stolen from a vehicle and just over 200 offenses of motor vehicle theft. Community members say it can be disheartening seeing the number of break-ins and thefts. “I...
wfxrtv.com
Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena
Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
Bridgeton man charged in deadly shooting of teens
A Bridgeton man has been charged in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded a 17-year-old girl. Police were called to North Pearl Street at about 12:37 Sunday morning and found the unnamed boy with gunshot wounds, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female
(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl/Cocaine To South Jersey Teenager
A 44-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old.Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland had been charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Th…
fox29.com
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
southjerseyobserver.com
Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses
On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
Pair ran rooster-fighting operation out of N.J. home, cops say
Two New Jersey men ran a rooster fighting-operation out of a home in Atlantic County where other dead birds and neglected animals were also found, authorities said. State Police and the prosecutor’s office raided the home in Buena after getting an anonymous tip and found “dozens” of roosters trained to fight, equipment used to train the roosters to fight and more than 100 other birds living in unsanitary condition, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges
Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two
UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
Atlantic City investigation leads to guns, drugs and two arrests
An Atlantic City man with a pending drug case is now jailed on drug and weapons offenses. Paul Dawley, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested with a 9mm handgun loaded with five rounds, a retractable knife, suspected crystal methamphetamine and $257 in cash, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Two 17-year-olds shot, one killed in Bridgeton
A teenager was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton. Police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. and found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. He was pronounced...
Comments / 0