ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craighead County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Woman faces robbery, resisting, and more charges after wild shoplifting incident

JONESBORO, Ark. – On a weekend with over a dozen shoplifting reports in Jonesboro, one stood out. It happened around 9:15 PM on January 27 at the Walmart on Parker Road in Jonesboro. Police initially responded to a shoplifting call but the listed charges indicated much more took place. The MO states the subject stole items, struck an employee, and possessed drugs – all while in the presence of a child.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released more information surrounding a Friday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Bennie Ross was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after police found a person dead inside a home in the 100 block of County Road 457.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
BATESVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Threat prompts added security at Westside schools

JONESBORO, Ark. – A threat circulating on social media prompted extra security measures Monday at Westside schools. A social media post said that a possible threat was circulated on social media involving Westside High School. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, school resource officers at the school and school administration were taking extra steps to ensure safety at the campuses.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

I-555 reopened after semi-truck blocked interstate

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Poinsett County closed a section of Interstate 555 Tuesday morning for over an hour. According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash happened at the Highway 149 exit in Marked Tree around 4:30 a.m. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said a semi-truck slid across the...
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy