Kait 8
Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
Kait 8
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
neareport.com
Woman faces robbery, resisting, and more charges after wild shoplifting incident
JONESBORO, Ark. – On a weekend with over a dozen shoplifting reports in Jonesboro, one stood out. It happened around 9:15 PM on January 27 at the Walmart on Parker Road in Jonesboro. Police initially responded to a shoplifting call but the listed charges indicated much more took place. The MO states the subject stole items, struck an employee, and possessed drugs – all while in the presence of a child.
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
Kait 8
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released more information surrounding a Friday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Bennie Ross was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after police found a person dead inside a home in the 100 block of County Road 457.
Lawyer for former officer charged with murder in Tyre Nichols beating issues statement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney Blake Ballin issued a statement on behalf of Desmond Mills Jr., one of five former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement came nearly 12 hours after the City of Memphis...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return. Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said her boyfriend told...
neareport.com
Threat prompts added security at Westside schools
JONESBORO, Ark. – A threat circulating on social media prompted extra security measures Monday at Westside schools. A social media post said that a possible threat was circulated on social media involving Westside High School. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, school resource officers at the school and school administration were taking extra steps to ensure safety at the campuses.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
Kait 8
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Kait 8
I-555 reopened after semi-truck blocked interstate
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Poinsett County closed a section of Interstate 555 Tuesday morning for over an hour. According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash happened at the Highway 149 exit in Marked Tree around 4:30 a.m. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said a semi-truck slid across the...
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
