JONESBORO, Ark. – On a weekend with over a dozen shoplifting reports in Jonesboro, one stood out. It happened around 9:15 PM on January 27 at the Walmart on Parker Road in Jonesboro. Police initially responded to a shoplifting call but the listed charges indicated much more took place. The MO states the subject stole items, struck an employee, and possessed drugs – all while in the presence of a child.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO