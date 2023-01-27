ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Homer Fire Department Offering CPR/AED Class in Scott

The Homer Fire Department has announced they will be offering to the public a CPR and AED class at the Scott Town Hall on Saturday, February 4th from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The class will be taught by American Heart Association (AHA) instructors from the fire department. Those who successfully complete the class will receive a certification from AHA for CPR/AED.
HOMER, NY
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty

Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
CORTLAND, NY
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Gas Prices Rising; Cortland County Remains Unchanged

The National price for a gallon of gas has increased by 9 cents per gallon since last week, according to AAA. Prices are expected to potentially reach the $4 dollar mark again by spring. Prices in New York have risen slightly less than the national average, at a 7 cents...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor

Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
ITHACA, NY
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Crews put out house fire in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
OWEGO, NY

