Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Cortland County SPCA Gives Further Details on Recent Contract Expiration with City
The Cortland County SPCA has released a statement regarding the recent contract expiration with the City of Cortland for animal control. Recently, the City of Cortland announced that Country Acres Animal Shelter will be contracted for animal services within the city limits. The Cortland County SPCA, which is a private,...
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
wxhc.com
Homer Fire Department Offering CPR/AED Class in Scott
The Homer Fire Department has announced they will be offering to the public a CPR and AED class at the Scott Town Hall on Saturday, February 4th from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The class will be taught by American Heart Association (AHA) instructors from the fire department. Those who successfully complete the class will receive a certification from AHA for CPR/AED.
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
Oneida’s to Open Largest Maple Leaf Market at This Intersection
The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing plans and a location for their next Maple Leaf Market. The SavOn gas station currently located at the intersection of Route 365 and 31 in Verona is about to undergo a makeover and a rebrand as a Maple Leaf Market, officials have announced. The...
cortlandvoice.com
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty
Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
whcuradio.com
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home
VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
No One is More Dedicated than This Richfield Springs Firefighter
When it comes to dedication, there's no one who better fits that description than this first responder. A proud member since high school, Cole is a Lieutenant for the Richfield Springs Fire Department. Since joining, he's become an exterior firefighter and an EMT. Something that he loves the most about the job.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
wxhc.com
Gas Prices Rising; Cortland County Remains Unchanged
The National price for a gallon of gas has increased by 9 cents per gallon since last week, according to AAA. Prices are expected to potentially reach the $4 dollar mark again by spring. Prices in New York have risen slightly less than the national average, at a 7 cents...
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow will threaten portions of CNY on the last day of January
As always, lake effect snow is a difficult forecast since a small difference in wind direction and timing of when the wind direction shifts will cause a big change of where and how much snow will occur. A few bands have crossed through the Syracuse area this morning, as wet...
WKTV
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
Hotel could make way for student housing on Parkway
One of the oldest hotels on the Vestal Parkway may be coming down to make way for high-end student housing.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
whcuradio.com
Crews put out house fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
Comments / 0