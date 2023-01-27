ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Gun stolen in new rash of unlocked car break-ins in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – More than a dozen cars were burglarized at homes in a DeLand subdivision over the weekend and police are once again reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not leave guns inside them. Police said 15 residents at the Bent Oaks subdivision said their vehicles were...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

$10K reward offered after man dies in shooting at Eustis home, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – A $10,000 reward is being offered after a man died following a shooting at a Eustis home Monday evening, police Chief Craig Capri said at a news briefing. Officers said they responded to a home on Palm Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
EUSTIS, FL
click orlando

Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

4th resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – All four residents of The Villages charged with voting twice in the 2020 election have now admitted to the crime, court records show. John Rider, 62, recently entered into a pre-trial intervention program that will allow him to avoid potential prison time if he successfully completes court-ordered requirements and refrains from violating the law.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ returns to Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Operation Best Foot Forward is returning to Central Florida for another year of pedestrian safety and an enforcement of Florida’s driver yield law. Operation BFF will span over two weeks across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. The initiative begins Monday, Jan. 30, and ends Friday, Feb. 10.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired

DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Several Disaster Recovery Centers close in Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida are permanently closing. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced locations at Seminole State College, First Baptist Church of Astor, and the Flagler County Fairgrounds would no longer be open after Tuesday. While the three centers are ending operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Econ River Wilderness Area temporarily closes ahead of prescribed burns

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Econ River Wilderness Area is closed for the next two weeks while the Seminole County Natural Lands program prepares the park for prescribed burns. Over that time, crews will mow down 17 acres of land in order to create a safer environment for the planned burns.
OVIEDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy