Competency hearing starts for man accused of stabbing, killing couple during Daytona Beach Bike Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The man accused of randomly attacking, stabbing and killing a couple in Daytona Beach during Bike Week last year was in court Monday for the first day of his competency hearing. Jean Macean, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the...
‘You hit her, I hit you:’ Volusia County substitute teacher accused of striking student with book
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An elementary school substitute teacher is accused of hitting a student with a book in a Daytona Beach classroom for children with disabilities. According to officers, 25-year-old Madison Anthony, a substitute teacher who was helping at Champion Elementary School for about a month, was arrested on Thursday.
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
$5,000 reward offered for info in fatal Altamonte Springs hit-and-run crash
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Crimeline announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Altamonte Springs back in September 2022. According to police, a man was killed on Sept. 26 after being struck by a vehicle near East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road sometime between midnight and 1:45 a.m.
Gun stolen in new rash of unlocked car break-ins in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – More than a dozen cars were burglarized at homes in a DeLand subdivision over the weekend and police are once again reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not leave guns inside them. Police said 15 residents at the Bent Oaks subdivision said their vehicles were...
Seminole home broken into after woman lured outside by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
$10K reward offered after man dies in shooting at Eustis home, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. – A $10,000 reward is being offered after a man died following a shooting at a Eustis home Monday evening, police Chief Craig Capri said at a news briefing. Officers said they responded to a home on Palm Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
1 arrested, 1 on the run after stolen vehicle found along I-95 in Palm Coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies said there was a heavy law enforcement presence along Interstate 95 on Monday after a stolen vehicle was found in Palm Coast. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement showed up along southbound I-95 near Palm Coast Parkway following the theft. [TRENDING:...
Masked culprits rob USPS worker in Altamonte Springs, officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A United States Postal Service worker was robbed by as many as four people wearing ski masks in Altamonte Springs, according to a spokesman with USPS Inspection Service. USPS said the robbery happened Friday just an hour after an attempted robbery of an Orlando postal...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a sedan in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on NW 100th Avenue near County Road 329 in Reddick, FHP said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery...
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
Crash involving big rig hauling lumber closes I-95 in Volusia for hours
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A big rig hauling lumber jackknifed Tuesday morning in Volusia County, forcing troopers to close Interstate 95 for hours, officials said. According to troopers, the crash happened around 7:13 a.m. on I-95 north near State Road 442, mile marker 248, in New Smyrna Beach. [TRENDING:...
4th resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – All four residents of The Villages charged with voting twice in the 2020 election have now admitted to the crime, court records show. John Rider, 62, recently entered into a pre-trial intervention program that will allow him to avoid potential prison time if he successfully completes court-ordered requirements and refrains from violating the law.
Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ returns to Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Operation Best Foot Forward is returning to Central Florida for another year of pedestrian safety and an enforcement of Florida’s driver yield law. Operation BFF will span over two weeks across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. The initiative begins Monday, Jan. 30, and ends Friday, Feb. 10.
Stranded killer whale buried in secret location on Florida college campus. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – A beached 21-foot killer whale that was found dead Jan. 11 on a beach in Flagler County was buried in a secret location on the University of Florida campus, according to WUFT, the NPR member radio station owned by UF. The whale washed up on the...
US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired
DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
Several Disaster Recovery Centers close in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida are permanently closing. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced locations at Seminole State College, First Baptist Church of Astor, and the Flagler County Fairgrounds would no longer be open after Tuesday. While the three centers are ending operations,...
🦉Florida Owl finalist in ‘Superb Owl’ contest, Hoo could win $5K with your vote
MAITLAND, Fla. – Super Bowl is right around the corner and one contest is playing off the game, but with winged-players. It’s called ‘Superb Owl’ and a Central Florida owl made it to the finals, vying for the title ‘Superb Owl 2023′ and a $5,000 donation to a charity that saved his life.
Econ River Wilderness Area temporarily closes ahead of prescribed burns
OVIEDO, Fla. – The Econ River Wilderness Area is closed for the next two weeks while the Seminole County Natural Lands program prepares the park for prescribed burns. Over that time, crews will mow down 17 acres of land in order to create a safer environment for the planned burns.
