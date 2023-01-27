Read full article on original website
MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
Investigation underway after Flint man’s body pulled from icy waters near Holloway Dam
RICHFIELD TWP., MI – Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a 59-year-old Flint man whose body was recovered late Monday from the waters near the Holloway Dam. An autopsy will be conducted this week on the man, identified by officials as Tony Bigelow,...
Trial in fatal shooting outside Flint gas station ends in mistrial
FLINT, MI – The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station on North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in March 2022 ended in a mistrial Tuesday after prosecutors argued a question by the defendant’s attorney crossed the line. Genesee Circuit Judge...
Deputy resigns after investigation into contact with mom & children who froze to death
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the resignation of a deputy who was being investigated for not doing a thorough search of an area after police were contacted about a mother and her children who were outside and underdressed for the cold weather. The...
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
Genesee County breaks ground on largest water system expansion since 1970s
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Officials celebrated the start of a project to expand access to public water in southern Genesee County on Monday, Jan. 30, saying the $23.5-million Southern Lakes Water Initiative will be the most significant expansion of the county’s water distribution system since it was started in the 1970s.
Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region
The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area this week
OWOSSO TWP, MI - Looking for a job?. The Owosso job fair is the place to be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at GST Michigan Works, located at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Those interested must arrive at noon to have their resumes reviewed and prep for...
Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director
FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
EPA to clean up Edenville auto shop abandoned after 2020 flood
EDENVILLE, MI — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will remove hazardous waste from a vacant former gas station, auto repair shop and restaurant in Edenville that was flooded and never reopened after the 2020 dam failure. The agency will remove 55-gallon steel drums filled with hazardous materials from the...
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
Coldest air of winter coming after Arctic cold front
It’s cold today, but it will be even colder after an Arctic cold front blasts through Thursday. The coldest days this winter were the two days before Christmas. Some southern Michigan cities had high temperatures in the mid-teens. Grand Rapids had high temperatures of 15 degrees, 17 degrees and 19 degrees on Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Eastern Lower Michigan had two days with high temperatures in the teens on those days before Christmas.
EPA cites Flint scrapyard for violation of Clean Air Act
FLINT, MI -- The owner of a Flint scrapyard has been cited for violating the federal Clean Air Act for failing to verify that refrigerants were removed from old appliances on its property, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says. The EPA said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Jan. 28-29)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner or a fun-filled family activity, we’ve got you covered. Take a look through the list below at a variety of activities throughout Flint and Genesee County from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29.
Love of Bonsai has grown in this University of Michigan curator for nearly 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jack Sustic drives about an hour from his Swartz Creek home west of Flint to Ann Arbor and back twice a week to continue a passion he cultivated nearly four decades ago. Sustic, 62, is the curator of bonsai trees at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Durand girls win seventh straight; Fenton sweeps Clio
FLINT – Durand’s girls hiked their winning streak to seven Monday with a 37-32 victory over Webberville. Jordyn Lawrence led the Railroaders with 21 points and nine steals. Izzy Konesny added eight points.
Returnable takeout food containers would help the environment. Just don’t wash them.
ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Scientists at the University of Michigan learned widespread use of returnable takeout food containers could reduce plastic waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and even costs for restaurants – but only if customers follow instructions. An analysis of a pilot program used in about a half-dozen...
