Clinton County, MI

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region

The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
MLive

Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director

FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
The Grand Rapids Press

EPA to clean up Edenville auto shop abandoned after 2020 flood

EDENVILLE, MI — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will remove hazardous waste from a vacant former gas station, auto repair shop and restaurant in Edenville that was flooded and never reopened after the 2020 dam failure. The agency will remove 55-gallon steel drums filled with hazardous materials from the...
The Ann Arbor News

Coldest air of winter coming after Arctic cold front

It’s cold today, but it will be even colder after an Arctic cold front blasts through Thursday. The coldest days this winter were the two days before Christmas. Some southern Michigan cities had high temperatures in the mid-teens. Grand Rapids had high temperatures of 15 degrees, 17 degrees and 19 degrees on Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Eastern Lower Michigan had two days with high temperatures in the teens on those days before Christmas.
