Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
Abandoned car complaints lead to 101 vehicles being towed
(KTXL) — Just over 100 vehicles were towed in Stockton after complaints from the community, Stockton Police said. •Video Above: Car crashes into Rancho Cordova home The complaints were prompted by cars left abandoned in neighborhoods and on the side of roads. Stockton Police said 101 vehicles were towed, and that local tow companies helped […]
Driver Crashes Into Home In North Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
Police investigating homicide after 1 killed, 2 burned in Stockton complex fire
(KTXL) — One person was killed and two more were injured Monday morning in a fire investigators believe could be arson, the Stockton Fire Department said. According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters located a 60-year-old woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to […]
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
Man dead after being shot, crashing into building in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after being shot and crashing into a building overnight, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded to reports that someone was shot on the 4500 block of Feather River Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into an office building. A man was inside the car and had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital but died.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Manteca
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in Stockton after they were hit by a car that then fled from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. — Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole near Tracy CHP said that the accident occurred near State Route 120 and French Camp Road outside […]
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
1 killed in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed after a freeway shooting in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center
STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
FEMA assisting people in Merced County
FEMA has been stationed in the north valley to help those who were impacted by flooding. This is how the agency is bringing relief to the hard-hit area.
Dog tags, military medals among stolen items found in Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a Lodi woman accused of stealing mail, military medals and dog tags, officials with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. On Jan. 19, deputies found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs unconscious in the...
Man with submachine gun arrested in Dos Palos, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Dos Palos on Thursday during the service of a search warrant for possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, according to the Merced Police Department. The Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit says they obtained information from the Merced County Sheriff Departments Supervise Release Team […]
