ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Abandoned car complaints lead to 101 vehicles being towed

(KTXL) — Just over 100 vehicles were towed in Stockton after complaints from the community, Stockton Police said. •Video Above: Car crashes into Rancho Cordova home The complaints were prompted by cars left abandoned in neighborhoods and on the side of roads.  Stockton Police said 101 vehicles were towed, and that local tow companies helped […]
STOCKTON, CA
KMJ

Driver Crashes Into Home In North Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m.  At the scene, officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency

Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

Man dead after being shot, crashing into building in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after being shot and crashing into a building overnight, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded to reports that someone was shot on the 4500 block of Feather River Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into an office building. A man was inside the car and had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital but died.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Manteca

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in Stockton after they were hit by a car that then fled from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. — Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole near Tracy CHP said that the accident occurred near State Route 120 and French Camp Road outside […]
MANTECA, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed after a freeway shooting in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase

STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton

(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man with submachine gun arrested in Dos Palos, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Dos Palos on Thursday during the service of a search warrant for possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, according to the Merced Police Department. The Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit says they obtained information from the Merced County Sheriff Departments Supervise Release Team […]
DOS PALOS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy