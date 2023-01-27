ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group

Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
CBS Sports

NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

Super Bowl history: 2 black quarterbacks will start in the big game

When Super Bowl LVII kicks off in two weeks, it will mark the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face off in sports’ biggest game. Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback to earn one of the two Super Bowl slots on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. He commandeered the Philadelphia Eagles to a thorough trouncing of the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship behind 121 yards passing and 39 yards rushing.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

NFL DFS 2023, Super Bowl 57: Chiefs vs. Eagles DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups

Despite the 31-7 final score in the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles' quartet of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert didn't produce eye-popping numbers for NFL DFS lineups. Instead, it was Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders who did the damage with two two rushing touchdowns. Even Boston Scott had a rushing TD in the game, but should you look to Philadelphia's backfield again in your NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 57?
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game

The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ QB has powerful moment after doing the unthinkable

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, which is a phrase I don’t know if we were confident in saying. But, they got it done, and it was a full team effort. It wasn’t just Patrick Mahomes going off, or just Travis Kelce. It wasn’t just the defense or just the offense. It was an entire team effort.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Sunday

The NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday with conference championship games to determine who will advance to Super Bowl LVII. First, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. MT. The NFC championship game will be nationally televised on Fox and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

