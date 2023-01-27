ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Conference title games are most evenly matched in 25 years

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuQT1_0kTNL9L800

It’s been 25 years since both NFL conference championship games were this evenly matched from an oddsmakers standpoint.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2 1/2-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

In the AFC title game, the Cincinnati Bengals are 1 1/2-point favorites on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8aEL_0kTNL9L800
Graphic shows AFC and NFC team matchups and predicts outcome in conference championships; 3c x 2 3/8 inches

The previous time both conference championship games featured spreads under 3 points was 1998. The Packers were 2 1/2-point favorites at San Francisco in the NFC game. The Broncos were 2 1/2-point favorites at Pittsburgh in the AFC matchup. Both road teams won.

The Eagles and Chiefs have history on their side. No. 1 seeds are 32-14 in conference championship games, but only 4-3 since the 2017 season when the Eagles became the last No. 1 seed to win a Super Bowl.

Home teams are 34-18 in the NFC title game, 36-16 in the AFC.

___

San Francisco (15-4) at Philadelphia (15-3)

The 49ers have won 12 straight games, including seven in a row since rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy took over at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

The Eagles opened 13-1 behind Jalen Hurts, earned the No. 1 seed and a bye and dominated the New York Giants in the divisional round.

This game pits the two top defenses in the NFL, two of the best rushing offenses and plenty of playmakers on both sides. Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert for the Eagles. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk for San Francisco.

NFL sets officiating crews for Championship games, Super Bowl

It should be a tough, physical game involving teams who are no strangers to reaching this point. The Eagles are in the NFC championship game for the seventh time in 22 seasons and are seeking their third trip to the Super Bowl in that span. They won it all after the 2017 season.

The Niners are making a record 18th appearance in the NFC title game, second in a row and third in four years. They’re 7-10 overall.

Home-field advantage is the difference in this one. Purdy has only made two road starts in Seattle and Las Vegas. Philadelphia is just different. The Eagles have hostile fans who won’t let up.

EAGLES 24-23

___

Cincinnati (14-4) at Kansas City (15-3)

Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, including a comeback win in overtime last year in the AFC championship game also played in Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals are slight favorites because Mahomes has a high ankle sprain. He returned from the injury to help lead the Chiefs to a win over Jacksonville last week, but there’s no doubt it should limit his ability to do superhuman things on the field.

Mahomes vs. Burrow Part Four heads to Arrowhead

The Chiefs are making their fifth straight appearance in the AFC title game with all five at home. They’re 2-2 in that span with one Super Bowl victory.

Before last season, the Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. Now, they’re 5-1 over the past two seasons with Burrow leading the way. He has plenty of help in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon.

Cincinnati’s banged-up offensive line held up well against Buffalo. The Chiefs will look to take advantage this week.

The Chiefs will have to protect Mahomes and give him time to stay in the pocket so he’s not trying run around on a gimpy ankle. Expect Mahomes to target fellow All-Pro Travis Kelce quite often. Kelce had 14 catches last week.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo designed a scheme to confuse Josh Allen and held Buffalo’s dynamic offense to just 10 points. He’ll have to do it again against one of the top play-callers in the NFL.

Kansas City’s Andy Reid is coaching his 10th conference championship game, but only has one Super Bowl trophy on his mantel. He’s going to need Mahomes to be magical at some point.

If anyone can be spectacular with an injury such as the one he has, it’s Mahomes.

CHIEFS, 30-27

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 4-0. Against spread: 2-2.

Season: Straight up: 179-101. Against spread: 140-135-5.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Chiefs top Bengals on last-second kick for AFC title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
WDTN

More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Jack Pohl recaps Bengals’ 23-20 loss in AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Burrow couldn’t carry the Cincinnati Bengals to a second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday night. The brilliant quarterback was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and was wobbly by the end of Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. Burrow finished with 270 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Columbus OKs $225K settlement in 2017 police excessive force lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council approved a $225,000 settlement with a man accusing Columbus police of using excessive force during a 2017 arrest. Council voted 7-0 to settle a partial lawsuit filed by Timothy Davis, a man arrested outside Livingston Market convenience store on Sept. 1, 2017, on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man dies from injuries days after fiery Huber Heights crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver injured in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has died from his injuries, police say. According to Huber Heights Police, the driver of a Ford F-150 died from his injuries Saturday evening. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Steven Carlson, according to a release. The crash happened at […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy