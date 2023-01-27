ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn rolls his eyes at Ben Simmons' 'knee soreness'

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Ben Simmons left Thursday's game for the Nets in the third quarter with what is being called "left soreness," a diagnosis that head coach Jacque Vaughn appeared to roll his eyes over when discussing it in his postgame press conference.

"You just have to give credit to the guys who were prepared to play, ready to play, did what was necessary to get their bodies ready to play," Vaughn said after the loss.

This is Simmons' final play on Thursday, where he gets hit in the face and takes himself out of the game, catching slack from fans on Twitter.

Simmons scored zero points (0-3 FG) in 20 minutes in a 130-122 home loss to the NBA's second worst team, the Detroit Pistons.

This comes one night after Simmons did not play most of the fourth quarter (coach's decision) in a 137-133 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. Simmons finished that game with 12 points (5-7 FG), five assists, and five rebounds in 29 minutes.

This is the second time this season Simmons has experienced leg injuries on the second night of a back-to-back.

Philadelphia, PA
