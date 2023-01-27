Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Gun recovered from student at Marion Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lockdown was issued by Marion Franklin High School on Tuesday after a gun was brought onto its campus. According to Columbus City Schools, a parent called in a tip that a student may have been carrying a weapon, which prompted a level 2 lockdown around 1:44 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Police, city leaders, and community members come together for an open conversation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police, city leaders, and community members gathered for an open conversation, sparked by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said her executive team is working to change the culture in the Division of Police. "At the end of...
WSYX ABC6
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
WSYX ABC6
2 students charged following large fight at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students are facing charges after a large fight at Groveport Madison High School on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m., the Groveport school resource officer called for assistance because the fight was so out of hand. The officer used pepper spray to stop the fighting, according...
WSYX ABC6
Mother of Donovan Lewis speaks out following video release of Tyre Nichols' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother of Donovan Lewis spoke out Tuesday, discussing the aftermath of the murder of Tyre Nichols and renewing her calls for the termination and arrest of the officer who shot and killed her son last year. Rebecca Duran addressed the media alongside her legal...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspicious man accused of offering candy to child in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they are searching for a suspicious man accused of offering candy to a child in a Grove City neighborhood. Grove City police said a mother reported that a man in a dark blue Honda CRV offered her son candy in the driveway of their Claybrooke Crossing home on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus faith, city leaders pushing to unify community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faith and city leaders are pushing to create change and unify the community in the process. In light of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis following an incident with police, community leaders in Columbus are coming together in a united front. Police, pastors and...
WSYX ABC6
1 injured after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus on the north side. The accident happened near North High Street and Fenway Road just before 7 a.m. Police said the crash involved a CCS bus and a Ford Fiesta. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
WSYX ABC6
Faith leaders looking to provide assistance to teens facing charges in juvenile court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teens with cases in the juvenile court system could soon be assigned to local churches to fulfill court-ordered service hours. "I think it takes all of us to bring change," Pastor Frederick Lamarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church said, "I just think the kids are crying out, and asking for someone to show them something different, something better."
WSYX ABC6
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
WSYX ABC6
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
WSYX ABC6
Two injured in overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Parsons Avenue and around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim had been grazed in the face by a bullet, the other was hit in the leg.
WSYX ABC6
Big Walnut facing big changes in school bus routes, driver shortage cited
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents and students will have to deal with new bus routes beginning Wednesday in the Big Walnut school district in Delaware County. The superintendent said a shortage of school bus drivers is forcing the change. "No one wants to make this change in January," Big...
WSYX ABC6
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash Saturday night
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash late Saturday night. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a call about a wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 23, south of Tarlton Road at 11:24 p.m., Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said in a statement.
