Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
fortworthreport.org
Former commissioner candidate seeks spot on TCC board of trustees
Larry Dale Carpenter Jr., a former county commissioner candidate, is vying for a seat on Tarrant County College board of trustees. Carpenter, 35, recently filed to run to represent TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. He is challenging incumbent Bill Greenhill, and joins candidates Jack Reynolds and Laura Forkner Prichett.
fortworthreport.org
Incumbent Bill Greenhill seeks re-election on TCC board of trustees
Lawyer Bill Greenhill wants another four years on the Tarrant County College board of trustees. Greenhill, 76, recently filed to run for re-election representing TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Candidates Jack Reynolds, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr. are challenging the incumbent.
fortworthreport.org
Former TCC professor running for college board of trustees
Jack Reynolds, a former economics professor at Tarrant County College, is seeking a seat on the college’s board of trustees. Reynolds, 54, is one of four candidates vying for the board’s District 4 seat, which represents West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Other candidates to date include incumbent Bill Greenhill, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth makes parking free at morning City Council meetings
Today marks the first day since the 1980s that residents attending City Council meetings can park for free. Following the Fort Worth Report’s reporting on the cost of parking for residents attending City Council meetings, the city proposed providing a parking voucher for residents who sign up to speak at city council meetings.
fortworthreport.org
‘Good For You’: CC Moss Elementary launches pantry to keep families ‘happy and healthy’
C.C. Moss Elementary Principal Charla Staten knows some families at her school struggle to put food on the table, let alone something fresh and healthy. “We know that our parents have to decide whether or not they’re wanting to provide fresh fruit and vegetables or pay rent,” Staten said.
fortworthreport.org
When should Fort Worth ISD have Christmas break? School board wants to hear from you.
Don’t save the dates just yet for next school year in Fort Worth ISD. The district is seeking feedback on two proposed versions of the 2023-24 school year calendar. The school board was expected to approve the next academic year calendar at its Jan. 24 meeting before Superintendent Angélica Ramsey pulled the item to seek public comments.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD ag program gives urban students opportunity to raise animals
Neither Stinson Burns, 17, nor Kye Chesmer, 17, live on a farm, but both students have raised and showed animals throughout their time at Arlington Heights High School. The senior and junior are just two of a larger pool of students from the school’s FFA program raising animals at the Fort Worth ISD barn.
fortworthreport.org
Nightlife in Fort Worth bounces back from inflation. Musicians are unsure if rebound will reverberate
Frankie Randazzo knew he had to make some cuts. The co-owner of Library Bar in downtown Fort Worth saw the cost of food, rent and live entertainment grow so much that the bar took stock of its expenses, large and small. “We looked at everything, from the price of ketchup...
fortworthreport.org
TCU’s medical school partners with University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for dual degree program
As of January, medical students at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU can now pursue a second degree: a Master of Public Health. The dual option is the product of a new partnership between the medical school and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a private Christian university between Waco and Austin. The offering reflects a growing trend in medical education: A nationwide rise in dual MD-MPH degrees that began years before the pandemic.
