ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Republican precinct chair running for TCC board of trustees

Azle resident Laura Forkner Pritchett is joining a crowd of candidates for a seat on the Tarrant County College board of trustees. Pritchett, 52, recently filed to run for TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. She is challenging incumbent Bill Greenhill and joins candidates Jack Reynolds and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Incumbent Bill Greenhill seeks re-election on TCC board of trustees

Lawyer Bill Greenhill wants another four years on the Tarrant County College board of trustees. Greenhill, 76, recently filed to run for re-election representing TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Candidates Jack Reynolds, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr. are challenging the incumbent.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Former TCC professor running for college board of trustees

Jack Reynolds, a former economics professor at Tarrant County College, is seeking a seat on the college’s board of trustees. Reynolds, 54, is one of four candidates vying for the board’s District 4 seat, which represents West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Other candidates to date include incumbent Bill Greenhill, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Ken Bowens Jr., entrepreneur, files to run for Fort Worth mayor

Ken Bowens Jr., an entrepreneur, filed to run for mayor of Fort Worth. He joins residents Jennifer Castillo and Alyson Kennedy as candidates officially running for the seat. Mayor Mattie Parker has not filed to run for re-election yet. Bowens is a frequent commentator at Fort Worth City Council meetings....
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth makes parking free at morning City Council meetings

Today marks the first day since the 1980s that residents attending City Council meetings can park for free. Following the Fort Worth Report’s reporting on the cost of parking for residents attending City Council meetings, the city proposed providing a parking voucher for residents who sign up to speak at city council meetings.
FORT WORTH, TX
aisd.net

Trustee Kecia Mays has three sons who graduated from Arlington ISD

January is School Board Recognition Month, and this year’s theme is Forward, Together. The Arlington ISD has been moving forward thanks to our board. We appreciate our school board members, so we’re catching up with them this month to learn about their lives and why they serve. We’re...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
keranews.org

Dallas County Jail discrimination suit could have broader civil rights implications

A sex-based discrimination lawsuit against the Dallas County Sheriff's Office could have broader implications for federal civil rights law. A federal appeals court is reviewing for a second time a lawsuit filed by female jail guards who alleged sex-based discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The policy in question expressly allows male officers to take full weekends off but not female officers, according to court documents.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board

Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
dallasexpress.com

Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment

A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
IRVING, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD adds anonymous reporting system

The Lewisville ISD community now has access to STOPit, an anonymous reporting system that allows people to submit at concerns at anytime, the district announced this week. The district hopes students will use STOPit to safely report illegal activities taking place on school property, says a LISD news release. For the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, STOPit will operate concurrently with all campus cell phone tip lines. The cell phone tip lines will be discontinued at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy