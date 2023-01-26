Read full article on original website
Republican precinct chair running for TCC board of trustees
Azle resident Laura Forkner Pritchett is joining a crowd of candidates for a seat on the Tarrant County College board of trustees. Pritchett, 52, recently filed to run for TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. She is challenging incumbent Bill Greenhill and joins candidates Jack Reynolds and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr.
Incumbent Bill Greenhill seeks re-election on TCC board of trustees
Lawyer Bill Greenhill wants another four years on the Tarrant County College board of trustees. Greenhill, 76, recently filed to run for re-election representing TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Candidates Jack Reynolds, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr. are challenging the incumbent.
Former TCC professor running for college board of trustees
Jack Reynolds, a former economics professor at Tarrant County College, is seeking a seat on the college’s board of trustees. Reynolds, 54, is one of four candidates vying for the board’s District 4 seat, which represents West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Other candidates to date include incumbent Bill Greenhill, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr.
Ken Bowens Jr., entrepreneur, files to run for Fort Worth mayor
Ken Bowens Jr., an entrepreneur, filed to run for mayor of Fort Worth. He joins residents Jennifer Castillo and Alyson Kennedy as candidates officially running for the seat. Mayor Mattie Parker has not filed to run for re-election yet. Bowens is a frequent commentator at Fort Worth City Council meetings....
Fort Worth makes parking free at morning City Council meetings
Today marks the first day since the 1980s that residents attending City Council meetings can park for free. Following the Fort Worth Report’s reporting on the cost of parking for residents attending City Council meetings, the city proposed providing a parking voucher for residents who sign up to speak at city council meetings.
Trustee Kecia Mays has three sons who graduated from Arlington ISD
January is School Board Recognition Month, and this year’s theme is Forward, Together. The Arlington ISD has been moving forward thanks to our board. We appreciate our school board members, so we’re catching up with them this month to learn about their lives and why they serve. We’re...
Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
Dallas County Jail discrimination suit could have broader civil rights implications
A sex-based discrimination lawsuit against the Dallas County Sheriff's Office could have broader implications for federal civil rights law. A federal appeals court is reviewing for a second time a lawsuit filed by female jail guards who alleged sex-based discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The policy in question expressly allows male officers to take full weekends off but not female officers, according to court documents.
When should Fort Worth ISD have Christmas break? School board wants to hear from you.
Don’t save the dates just yet for next school year in Fort Worth ISD. The district is seeking feedback on two proposed versions of the 2023-24 school year calendar. The school board was expected to approve the next academic year calendar at its Jan. 24 meeting before Superintendent Angélica Ramsey pulled the item to seek public comments.
‘Good For You’: CC Moss Elementary launches pantry to keep families ‘happy and healthy’
C.C. Moss Elementary Principal Charla Staten knows some families at her school struggle to put food on the table, let alone something fresh and healthy. “We know that our parents have to decide whether or not they’re wanting to provide fresh fruit and vegetables or pay rent,” Staten said.
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church
According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Nightlife in Fort Worth bounces back from inflation. Musicians are unsure if rebound will reverberate
Frankie Randazzo knew he had to make some cuts. The co-owner of Library Bar in downtown Fort Worth saw the cost of food, rent and live entertainment grow so much that the bar took stock of its expenses, large and small. “We looked at everything, from the price of ketchup...
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment
A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
Lewisville ISD adds anonymous reporting system
The Lewisville ISD community now has access to STOPit, an anonymous reporting system that allows people to submit at concerns at anytime, the district announced this week. The district hopes students will use STOPit to safely report illegal activities taking place on school property, says a LISD news release. For the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, STOPit will operate concurrently with all campus cell phone tip lines. The cell phone tip lines will be discontinued at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday.
