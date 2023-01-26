GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO