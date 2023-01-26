ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Republican precinct chair running for TCC board of trustees

Azle resident Laura Forkner Pritchett is joining a crowd of candidates for a seat on the Tarrant County College board of trustees. Pritchett, 52, recently filed to run for TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. She is challenging incumbent Bill Greenhill and joins candidates Jack Reynolds and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Former commissioner candidate seeks spot on TCC board of trustees

Larry Dale Carpenter Jr., a former county commissioner candidate, is vying for a seat on Tarrant County College board of trustees. Carpenter, 35, recently filed to run to represent TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. He is challenging incumbent Bill Greenhill, and joins candidates Jack Reynolds and Laura Forkner Prichett.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Incumbent Bill Greenhill seeks re-election on TCC board of trustees

Lawyer Bill Greenhill wants another four years on the Tarrant County College board of trustees. Greenhill, 76, recently filed to run for re-election representing TCC District 4, which includes West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Candidates Jack Reynolds, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr. are challenging the incumbent.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth makes parking free at morning City Council meetings

Today marks the first day since the 1980s that residents attending City Council meetings can park for free. Following the Fort Worth Report’s reporting on the cost of parking for residents attending City Council meetings, the city proposed providing a parking voucher for residents who sign up to speak at city council meetings.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Former TCC professor running for college board of trustees

Jack Reynolds, a former economics professor at Tarrant County College, is seeking a seat on the college’s board of trustees. Reynolds, 54, is one of four candidates vying for the board’s District 4 seat, which represents West Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City. Other candidates to date include incumbent Bill Greenhill, Laura Forkner Prichett and Larry Dale Carpenter Jr.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

TCU’s medical school partners with University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for dual degree program

As of January, medical students at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU can now pursue a second degree: a Master of Public Health. The dual option is the product of a new partnership between the medical school and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a private Christian university between Waco and Austin. The offering reflects a growing trend in medical education: A nationwide rise in dual MD-MPH degrees that began years before the pandemic.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy