ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

1 person killed in weather-related crash in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead after a weather-related crash during wintry weather Monday evening in Arlington. Arlington Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp. Witnesses told officers...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk

DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured

DALLAS - A 5-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman

A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man dies after Sunday night shooting, Hurst police say

HURST, Texas — Police in Hurst are investigating a shooting that killed a man Sunday night. No suspects have been arrested as of now. The department said officers were called to the 500 block of East Pecan Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
HURST, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly. Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
392
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy