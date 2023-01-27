Read full article on original website
Complex
Michael Ealy Joins ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ as Season 4 Gets Green Light
Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on Starz in March, and Michael Ealy is joining the cast. As reported by Deadline, the 50 Cent-produced Power spinoff will return for a fourth season with the addition of Ealy, who will portray series regular Detective Don Carter. Season 4 has already entered production in New York. The third season is set to debut on March 17, and will consist of 10 episodes. There’s no date announced for the follow-up, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2024.
Complex
A Breakdown of ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland’s Abuse Allegations
Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the sci-fi animated show Rick and Morty, is persona non grata in Hollywood. Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence in connection with a 2020 incident involving a woman he was dating at the time, NBC News reported. Roiland, who also voices the titular characters...
Complex
Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was the ‘Hardest Physical Role I’ve Ever Had’
Keanu Reeves confesses he has never been pushed harder physically than he was while filming the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”
Complex
‘Mouth Full of Golds’ Book Provides the Definitive Look at Famous Eddie’s Impact
A second edition of Mouth Full of Golds, originally self-published to an immediate sellout back in 2021, is arriving soon from IDEA. The coffee table book is billed as the “illustrated history” of the inimitable “Famous” Eddie Plein, widely cited as the founding father of gold fronts. Alongside contributing elements from a roster of leading creative voices including ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Goldie, Janette Beckman, and more (all of whom were also featured in the book’s original edition) is a newly included discussion with designer Marc Jacobs.
Complex
James Gunn Unveils Slate of Upcoming DC Studios Projects Including New ‘Batman’ and ‘Superman’ Movies
DC fans were given a taste of what to expect in the months and years ahead, cinematically speaking, with a special announcement on Tuesday. Per the Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn and Peter Safran have quite a bit on the horizon, including The Batman Part II (with Robert Pattinson) on Oct. 3, 2025 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on Tom King’s comic book series from 2022.
Complex
Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards
One day before the official reveal of the Juno Awards nominees, CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud got a head start by announcing the Best Rap Album/EP of the Year category. The nominees are Boslen’s Gonzo EP, Retrospected (Acoustic) by Classified, The Fleur Print (Vol. 2) from Jazz Cartier,...
Complex
Dave Bautista Says He Spoke to James Gunn About Playing Bane, Explains Why It Won’t Happen
Dave Bautista, who previously lobbied to play Batman villain Bane, admits his time to enter the DC extended universe has passed. In an interview with Insider, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion actor explained why younger actors are better suited to flourish in James Gunn’s plans for the DCEU.
Complex
Eddie Murphy Says He Would Do Another ‘Shrek’ Film ‘In Two Seconds’
Eddie Murphy is open to reprising his role as Donkey in a potential Shrek 5. During an interview with Etalk, Murphy expressed his desire for Donkey to get his own spin-off. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy shared. “You know, they did Puss In Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t as funny as the Donkey.”
Complex
Annie Wersching, Actor in ‘24’ and ‘Bosch,’ Dead at 45
MAnnie Wersching, best known for her roles on Bosch and 24, has died age 45 following a two-year battle with cancer, per CNN. Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist Craig Schneider, who shared a statement from her husband Stephen Full. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," he wrote. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
