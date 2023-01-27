MAnnie Wersching, best known for her roles on Bosch and 24, has died age 45 following a two-year battle with cancer, per CNN. Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist Craig Schneider, who shared a statement from her husband Stephen Full. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," he wrote. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."

1 DAY AGO