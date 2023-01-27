Read full article on original website
Medical emergency imposed in Brazil, children are dying due to malnutrition and disease, what is the reason
In Brazil, the world's fifth most populous country, the Health Ministry has imposed a medical emergency. It is being told that a large number of children are dying due to malnutrition and other diseases due to illegal gold mining. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government said in a decree on Friday that the declaration was aimed at restoring health services for the Yanomami people, which was abolished by the previous government of Jair na.
