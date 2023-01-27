ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Upstate man dies in two vehicle crash Thursday

By Lee Rogers, Rob Jones
 4 days ago

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says a Gaffney man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-truck collision near Chesnee. Fowler identified the victim as Ricky Ronald Jones.

He was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 pick-up truck on Rutherfordton Highway just after 3:45PM, when he crossed the center line striking a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer head-on.

Jones died on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured. An autopsy has been scheduled, the collision remains underinvestigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

